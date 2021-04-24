Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans game on May 3rd, 2021 to have a superhero-themed telecast, thanks to Marvel and ESPN | 2020-21 NBA Season

Get ready for a crossover between the Marvel universe and the NBA as ESPN and Marvel Entertainment are set to collaborate for a superhero-themed broadcast.

The NBA and Marvel are teaming up to tell an Avengers story on national television for fans tuning in for basketball action. Captain America and co. will recruit players from the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans to fight alongside them against an invading alien army.

Enter Marvel's Arena of Heroes! The Avengers need new recruits and start with the basketball elite. 🏀



In a new team-up with @espn, watch the Marvel-inspired @NBA broadcast for the @warriors vs. @PelicansNBA on May 3rd on ESPN2, ESPN+, and @ESPNDeportes: https://t.co/uvGvaBv4lu — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 23, 2021

ESPN and Marvel to collab for a unique NBA broadcast

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Several NBA superstars have been absent from action lately. The likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and several other stars have been injured in April. Several analysts and savants believe that Stephen Curry's unprecedented hot streak has kept ratings and viewership afloat.

Marvel Entertainment and ESPN are both owned by The Walt Disney Company and it makes sense for them to try an unconventional crossover like this to boost TV ratings.

It is only fitting that they chose a game between the Warriors and the Pelicans for this special broadcast. Curry and Zion Williamson have been 'box-office' and the hottest players on the court lately.

NBA TV ratings: Warriors’ Steph Curry provides a much-needed April lift https://t.co/IO20QwFGLT — The Athletic Bay Area (@TheAthleticSF) April 23, 2021

David Denenberg, the NBA's senior vice president of global media distribution & business affairs spoke about the crossover telecast, saying:

“We are thrilled to work alongside ESPN and Marvel to present fans with the first-ever Marvel-inspired alternate NBA telecast...This fun and innovative game presentation builds upon our goal of providing personalized and compelling viewing options for our fans.”

Matt Kenny, ESPN's vice president of programming and acquisitions, said:

“We’re eager for fans to experience this unique, innovative presentation that will pair Marvel and ESPN’s exceptional storytelling and production...We are proud to showcase the ‘larger than life’ abilities of these NBA stars in a manner in which only Disney and Marvel can deliver.”

The production will involve high-quality graphics and animation where superheroes like Iron Man, Captain America and Black Panther will recruit NBA stars to help them in a fight against aliens.

Three players from each team will be central to the plot. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins from the Golden State Warriors and Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball from the New Orleans Pelicans are the players chosen for this crossover.

ESPN, Marvel Team Up for Superhero-Filled NBA Telecast https://t.co/lmTXsdrZNx — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 23, 2021

Fans will be watching as these athletes are put to the test, earning 'Marvel Hero Points' for their performance during the game. One 'Marvel Hero Point' will be awarded for each point, assist, rebound, steal or block while one 'Marvel Hero Point' will be deducted for each missed field goal, missed free-throw or turnover.

The player with the most Marvel Hero Points on the winning team will be crowned as "Marvel’s first champion" following the "NBA Special Edition Presented by State Farm: Marvel’s Arena of Heroes".

Mike Pasciullo, Marvel Entertainment's vice president of marketing and communications, said:

“Marvel and ESPN have brought the worlds of sports and Super Heroes together for years through comics, documentaries, and other stories celebrating athletes and their extraordinary abilities...The new Marvel’s Arena of Heroes telecast will be the first of its kind to bring Marvel’s storytelling directly to the real-time experience of a NBA game, and we are excited for fans to be able to watch their favorite players through the lens of Marvel’s mightiest heroes"

Be sure to tune in to ESPN on May 3rd at 7:30 ET to watch an unprecedented style of NBA action.

