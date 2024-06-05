"ESPN needs to test this guy for drugs" - Fans slam Stephen A. Smith for claiming Jayson Tatum's career outshines Luka Doncic's

Ahead of his first NBA Finals appearance, Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic is widely considered the best player remaining in this year's playoffs. However, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith recently said that Doncic's upcoming finals rival, Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum, has had a better career, irking NBA fans.

Regarding individual accolades, Doncic and Tatum are tied with five all-star appearances. However, Doncic has five All-NBA first-team selections in six seasons, while Tatum has three in seven seasons. Meanwhile, Doncic has taken his game to another level this year, winning the scoring title after averaging 33.9 points per game over 70 outings.

Moreover, the 25-year-old has continued his dominant play in the postseason. Through 17 contests, he is leading all players in total points (489), rebounds (164), assists (150), steals (28) and 3-pointers (57). His well-rounded play has helped Dallas defy expectations by making a finals run despite being a fifth seed.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, on Tuesday's "First Take" episode, Smith highlighted Tatum's playoff success advantage. He noted that Tatum is in the midst of his fifth deep postseason run, while Doncic is only in his second. According to Smith, that gives Tatum the career edge.

"I'm gonna go with Jayson Tatum, believe it or not," Smith said. "Here's the thing, Luka's been in the league for six years. He's missed the playoffs twice and he's been bounced out in the first round twice. So, four of the six years, he either hasn't gotten past the first round or hasn't made it to the first round at all.

"Do you know that in Jayson Tatum's seven years in the NBA, he's only been bounced out in the first round one time? He's been to five conference finals and now his second NBA Finals appearance, and when you look at that kind of resume, that's where I think he gets the edge."

Expand Tweet

Most fans on X/Twitter disagreed with Smith's take, with many questioning his basketball knowledge.

"ESPN needs to test this guy for drugs," @marco53744227 said.

"Why am I not surprised? He picked [Jalen] Brunson over Luka Doncic for the All-NBA first team, LOL," @mintsniper said.

Several fans also pointed out that Tatum has played his entire career in the Eastern Conference, which has garnered a reputation for being shallow. Meanwhile, Doncic has played his first six seasons in the highly competitive Western Conference, which had two 46-win teams miss the playoffs this year.

"Drafted to a better situation and plays in a weaker conference, that’s about it. Tatum is great, but Luka is clearly better," @amoroborealis said.

"He’s been in a weaker conference his whole career. Everyone in the world knows he’s not better than Luka," @SweatyCuh said.

"Just because Jayson Tatum has gone to six Eastern Conference finals and two NBA Finals doesn't mean he's having a better NBA career than Luka Doncic because losing is losing," @IAinGonCap said.

Also Read: Luka Doncic knocks off Chandler Parsons' claim about his discord with Kristaps Porzingis: "People don't know"

Stephen A. Smith says 2024 NBA Finals will definitively decide career advantage between Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

While Stephen A. Smith provided his case for Jayson Tatum having a better career than Luka Doncic, he noted that his answer isn't concrete. According to Smith, the superstars' upcoming finals matchup will "definitively" decide who has the career advantage.

"I would tell you this. This question is definitively answered in this championship series," Smith said. "Whatever our answer is now, it doesn't matter. This series will provide a definitive answer to this question."

Neither Tatum nor Doncic have won a championship yet. So, given their closeness in personal accolades, a title and potential finals MVP win for either player would likely tip the scale in their favor.

Also Read: "Because I can't choose Boston": Austin Reaves picks Luka Doncic and the Mavericks to win 2024 NBA Finals