Luka Doncic knocks off Chandler Parsons' claim about his discord with Kristaps Porzingis: "People don't know"

Luka Doncic has cleared the air about his relationship with former teammate Kristaps Porzingis. The Dallas Mavericks superstar will clash with the Celtics big man in the 2024 NBA Finals, with many people believing there's bad blood and unfinished business between them.

Responding to Chandler Parsons' claims about having beef with Porzingis, Doncic made it clear there's nothing more than a good relationship with Porzingis, even calling out Parsons for his comments.

“That’s why I don’t watch a lot of that, because people don’t know. I’ve talked to Chandler Parsons maybe twice in my life. Me and KP have a good relationship. I don’t know why people say otherwise," Doncic told reporters.

These comments come after Parsons said Kristaps Porzingis wasn't appreciated in Dallas and Doncic didn't like to play with the Latvian big man on the Mavericks.

“They do not like Porzingis in Dallas. Luka did not like playing with him,” Parsons said on Monday. “There is an actual beef there where it’s going to be, every time he touches the ball, he’s getting booed. There’s a real beef there.”

There are more storylines in this series, like Kyrie Irving returning to Boston. Ever since he promised he would re-sign with them in the 2019 NBA free agency, fans felt betrayed when he decided to join Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets.

The relationship between Irving and Celtics fans was destroyed after that, and they don't hesitate to show their true feelings towards one another whenever Kyrie returns to TD Garden.

Kristaps Porzingis dismissed Chandler Parsons' take on Luka Doncic relationship

Just like Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis made it clear that he doesn't have any issue with his former teammate and is just focused on playing the Finals and winning a championship with the Celtics.

“It didn’t work out. I’m not even thinking about that right now,” he said. “I’m thinking about the job ahead. We can think about that later.”

The Dallas Mavericks have overcome big obstacles to land in the NBA Finals. They beat the No. 4 Clippers in the first round, the No. 1 OKC Thunder in the West semis and the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.

They face the biggest challenge in the Celtics, the No. 1 seed in the East this season, who has only lost two games in the entire playoffs. It will be a tough matchup, but the Mavs have the pieces to compete against the C's.