Etan Thomas and wife celebrate son Malcolm’s fresh start at Dayton after Villanova setback with Obi Toppin's trajectory

Etan Thomas and his wife, Nichole Thomas, celebrated their son Malcolm's fresh start at Dayton. On Thursday, the couple made an Instagram post where they shared an image of their son, Malcom.

In the image, Malcolm is seen wearing the Villanova jersey on the left and the Dayton jersey on the right. The rest of the pictures on the post featured the former Wizards player's son posing with his family members and his new coach.

In the caption of their post, Etan Thomas explained the struggles of Malcolm at Villanova and the reason behind his decision to transfer to Dayton. The former Wizards players highlighted the return of the country's leading scorer, Eric Dixon, to the Villanova squad.

"Nobody really thought Eric was gonna come back but he did and there was no way on earth Malcolm was gonna get much opportunity to play so we all thought it would be best for him to redshirt and take the year to learn, improve, etc etc," Thomas wrote.

Later, he revealed that Dixon took his son under his wing and even trained with him outside of practice hours. However, after Coach Neptune, the coach who recruited Malcolm was fired, and the situation changed for the former NBA players' son. Etan Thomas revealed that he was not satisfied with Coach Kevin Willard, who was Neptune's replacement.

So his son entered the portal and got the first zoom with Dayton. The former Wizards player revealed that they had kept their options open but Dayton convinced them of their ambition to acquire his son.

He said that Dayton's coach, Anthony Grant, wanted Malcolm to play a similar role as the program's alum and Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin.

They took a tour of Dayton and met the coaching staff. Thomas revealed that a single visit to the facility and a meeting with the staff was enough to convince him, his wife, and his son to make a move.

Etan Thomas calls out Variety "hater" for controversial "Sinners" box office claim

Etan Thomas called out Variety after their controversial take on Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" box office collection. Coogler's new movie has been the talk of the town since its release last weekend.

However, Variety published an article questioning the profitability of the movie after earning $61 million on its first weekend and being made with a $90 million budget.

Thomas shared a screenshot of Variety promoting the article on their X handle and called them out to be a hater in the caption of his post.

"That’s a whole hater post @Variety 👀"

"Sinners" featured Michael B. Jordan as the main attraction and has been well-received by both fans and critics. Several NBA stars, including LeBron James and Steph Curry, were seen attending the movie's premiere on its opening weekend.

