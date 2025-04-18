  • home icon
  Ayesha Curry and Savannah James enjoy movie night out with their NBA superstar husbands at stylish 'Sinners' premiere

Ayesha Curry and Savannah James enjoy movie night out with their NBA superstar husbands at stylish 'Sinners' premiere

By Avi Shravan
Modified Apr 18, 2025 15:50 GMT
Ayesha Curry and Savannah James enjoy movie night out with their NBA superstar husbands
Ayesha Curry and Savannah James enjoy movie night out with their NBA superstar husbands (image credit: IMAGN)

Ayesha Curry and Savannah James enjoyed a movie night with their NBA superstar husbands. On Thursday, the NBA power couples were at the premiere of Michael B. Jordan's "Sinners."

A fan shared the pictures of Steph Curry and his wife on X. Steph and Ayesha stood in front of a banner with the movie's branding. He donned a grey coat over a black turtleneck while Ayesha wore a black one-piece dress.

Meanwhile, LeBron James shared pictures of himself attending the movie's premiere with his wife on X. The Lakers star was in front of the movie poster with Savannah by his side. LeBron also praised the movie's director, Ryan Coogler, and Jordan.

"My brothers Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan did it again!!! ABSOLUTE INCREDIBLE FILM! Ryan, Thank you for allowing My Queen, I, family and friends to screen it. 10/10 movie! Make sure y ’all go check out “SINNERS” tomorrow! It’s a MUST SEE!!!!!!" LeBron tweeted.
The LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors have both secured playoff spots this season and will soon face their first-round opponents. LA will take on Minnesota, and Golden State will clash with Houston.

Step Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry and daughter Riley express pride in the Warriors star after win over Grizzlies win

On Tuesday, the Warriors broke their play-in tournament curse after they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies (121-116) to secure the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

The Dubs started the game strong but blew a 20-point lead. However, spectacular performances from Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler helped the team secure the victory.

An X user shared a video from Ayesha Curry's Instagram story where she danced joyfully with her daughter Riley. She her pride for her husband in the Instagram story.

"My Riley Roo and I. So proud of you @stephencurry30," Ayesha wrote.
Butler led the way with 38 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Curry finished with 37 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
