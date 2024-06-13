Evan Turner in stitches over trolls mocking Paul George for 'only NBA Finals appearance' as an analyst  

Evan Turner joined NBA fans who trolled Paul George after the LA Clippers star debuted on ESPN's pre-game show in Wednesday's 2024 finals Game 3 between the Mavericks and Celtics. George, who has yet to make a finals appearance, was trolled for making one as an analyst by NBA Twitter.

"This is Paul George’s only finals appearance," a troll page on X wrote.

Former NBA player and assistant coach Turner couldn't help but express how funny he found that jab to be after he commented on the post with three laughing emojis.

The two don't have a beef, so it was surprising to see Turner's reaction. However, it's likely a friendly jab, and there's not much to look into.

Critics have frequently trolled Paul George amid his ups and downs, so the jokes during Wednesday night's appearance weren't new. The Clippers star has faced majority of it since moving to LA. He's struggled to thrive in the postseason. The Clippers have only one conference finals finish in 2021 to show for, with George as a co-star next to Kawhi Leonard.

Paul George's search for collective success in LA might be ending

Paul George has been an exceptional talent. However, he doesn't have anything to show for it on the collective front. With another disappointing year unfolding in LA, his time could be up with the Clippers. George has a player option worth $48.7 million next season, which he can decline to become an unrestricted free agent.

He can make $221 million over four years if the Clippers offer him the max and $212 million with another team. However, with his injuries and underwhelming postseason numbers, the Clippers may not re-sign him that sum.

Paul George could generate interest among teams with cap space. The Philadelphia 76ers have been rumored to be a landing spot for the All-Star forward next summer, as they can offer him the max contract in free agency.

It's also his best chance to win at a high level, as he will have Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey's support. The Eastern Conference is also much weaker than the West, elevating the Sixers' chances of finally breaking their conference finals jinx if they land George.

There were murmurs of the rising Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers also showing interest in George. If negotiations fall apart with the Clippers, George is certain to have plenty of suitors who could match his demands in the open market.