“Even Disney knows how hard my Pixar”- Summer league standout Tari Eason’s Instagram caption is going viral

Houston Rockets emerging player Tari Eason sent NBA fans into a frenzy with his latest Instagram caption. Eason posted one of his posters from a Summer League game against the Portland Trail Blazers with the caption, saying:

"Even Disney knows how hard my Pixar."

Eason's pun game is pretty strong. For those who didn't understand, "Pixar" translates to "pics are." His teammate rookie Cam Whitmore, the Rockets' official Instagram page and several fans commented on the picture, praising Eason's creativity.

Whitmore wrote:

"deflee read da caption 10+"

More reactions followed, with some fans even grading it as an A+ caption.

Fans and teammates react to Tari Eason's latest Instagram post

Eason wasn't too far from his assessment of the monstrous poster on Trail Blazers center Ibou Badji. That dunk sent shockwaves around the league as the likes of LeBron James also took note of it. James took to Instagram to show his appreciation, posting a story with the caption:

"Yeaaaahhhh nepheewwww!!! Punch HEEEMMM!!"

LeBron James praising Tari Eason's poster dunk

Eason is one of the best athletes in the league right now. The 6'8" wing uses his size, length and athleticism to his advantage on both ends of the floor. Eason displayed his skillset during the summer league en route to the Rockets' finals run. He had a stellar campaign, averaging 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, making a solid case to be in the rotation on the new-look Rockets.

Ime Udoka could unlock Tari Eason more next season

Tari Eason was one of the bright spots for the rebuilding Houston Rockets last season. He had a respectable rookie year with averages of 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals while playing 21.5 minutes, shooting 44.8%, including 34.3% from deep.

Eason proved to be the ultimate iron man, playing all 82 games for the Rockets. Despite their struggles as a unit, Eason played to his strengths and impacted the game at a high level. This upcoming NBA season, Eason will be coached by former Celtics HC Ime Udoka.

Udoka has proved himself as a developmental coach, helping emerging players unlock their potential under his guidance. Eason's strengths fit right into the kind of coaching style Udoka boasts.

Eason is a hard-nosed athletic, and defensive wing, not afraid to dive around and make hustle plays for his team. Udoka's Celtics thrived with that brand of basketball during his sole season there in 2021-22 when they made the finals.

The Rockets have plenty of talent on their roster, but Tari Eason will be an underrated prospect to keep an eye on next season.

