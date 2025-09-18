  • home icon
  • "Even when KD left, he stayed loyal": $15,000,000 ex-NBA guard calls out Russell Westbrook haters with resounding remark

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 18, 2025 03:39 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
"Even when KD left, he stayed loyal": $15,000,000 ex-NBA guard calls out Russell Westbrook haters with resounding remark. [photo: Imagn]

With Russell Westbrook's basketball future uncertain, many are discussing his place in NBA history. The former MVP became an unrestricted free agent after he declined a $3.47 million player option with the Denver Nuggets in June. He has been linked to other teams but remains unsigned with training camp looming.

When asked about Westbrook’s status among modern point guards, former NBA player Raymond Felton, via the “To The BAHA” podcast on Wednesday, responded:

“The man has been hated on and put to the side his entire career. This ain't nothing he's not used to. But how can you just disrespect the man and his loyalty that he had to OKC? Even when KD left, he stayed loyal.”
Felton, valued at $15,000,000 by Celebrity Net Worth, teamed up with Westbrook in Oklahoma one season after Kevin Durant left the team. Behind the triple-double king, the Thunder never missed the playoffs despite KD’s departure. Felton wouldn’t want fans to forget what Westbrook did in the aftermath of Durant joining the Golden State Warriors.

After emphasizing Russell Westbrook’s loyalty, Raymond Felton could not hold back in slamming critics of his former teammate. Felton particularly blasted analysts who never played basketball but who had no hesitation “sh*tting” on Westbrook’s name.

Felton insisted “Brodie” is a first-ballot Hall of Famer who deserves to be praised as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history.

Russell Westbrook averaged a triple-double in Raymond Felton’s last two NBA seasons

Raymond Felton closed his NBA career playing backup to Russell Westbrook. The No. 5 pick of the 2005 draft averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 82 games. Westbrook, coming off an MVP season, put up 25.4 ppg, 10.3 apg and 10.1 rpg. Despite the double and triple teams left behind by Durant, Westbrook continued to put up impressive numbers.

Felton struggled with injuries in his last NBA season, averaging 4.3 ppg, 1.6 apg and 1.0 rpg. He came off the bench in each of his 33-game appearances during the 2018-19 campaign.

While the 34-year-old veteran declined, Russell Westbrook kept his onslaught on the record books. In his last year with the Thunder, he averaged 22.9 ppg, 11.1 rpg and 10.7 apg.

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

