"Even when KD left, he stayed loyal": $15,000,000 ex-NBA guard calls out Russell Westbrook haters with resounding remark

With Russell Westbrook's basketball future uncertain, many are discussing his place in NBA history. The former MVP became an unrestricted free agent after he declined a $3.47 million player option with the Denver Nuggets in June. He has been linked to other teams but remains unsigned with training camp looming.When asked about Westbrook’s status among modern point guards, former NBA player Raymond Felton, via the “To The BAHA” podcast on Wednesday, responded:“The man has been hated on and put to the side his entire career. This ain't nothing he's not used to. But how can you just disrespect the man and his loyalty that he had to OKC? Even when KD left, he stayed loyal.”Felton, valued at $15,000,000 by Celebrity Net Worth, teamed up with Westbrook in Oklahoma one season after Kevin Durant left the team. Behind the triple-double king, the Thunder never missed the playoffs despite KD’s departure. Felton wouldn’t want fans to forget what Westbrook did in the aftermath of Durant joining the Golden State Warriors.After emphasizing Russell Westbrook’s loyalty, Raymond Felton could not hold back in slamming critics of his former teammate. Felton particularly blasted analysts who never played basketball but who had no hesitation “sh*tting” on Westbrook’s name.Felton insisted “Brodie” is a first-ballot Hall of Famer who deserves to be praised as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history.Russell Westbrook averaged a triple-double in Raymond Felton’s last two NBA seasonsRaymond Felton closed his NBA career playing backup to Russell Westbrook. The No. 5 pick of the 2005 draft averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 82 games. Westbrook, coming off an MVP season, put up 25.4 ppg, 10.3 apg and 10.1 rpg. Despite the double and triple teams left behind by Durant, Westbrook continued to put up impressive numbers.Felton struggled with injuries in his last NBA season, averaging 4.3 ppg, 1.6 apg and 1.0 rpg. He came off the bench in each of his 33-game appearances during the 2018-19 campaign.While the 34-year-old veteran declined, Russell Westbrook kept his onslaught on the record books. In his last year with the Thunder, he averaged 22.9 ppg, 11.1 rpg and 10.7 apg.