"Even when KD left he stayed loyal" - Russell Westbrook's former teammate defends him against 'disrespect' from NBA world

Raymond Felton discussed the disrespect Russell Westbrook has faced in his entire career. The retired guard didn’t hold back, as he defended his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate and called out those who continue to criticize Westbrook.Felton clapped back at the detractors on Wednesday. He also talked about Westbrook’s loyalty for staying true to the franchise after Kevin Durant left the team for the Golden State Warriors in 2016.“The man has been hated on and put to the side his whole entire career,” Felton said, via “To The Baha.” “This ain't nothing he's not used to. But how can you just disrespect the man and his loyalty that he had to OKC? Even when KD (Kevin Durant) left, he stayed loyal.“This man broke records. This man is going to be a first ballot Hall-Of-Famer and y'all just shitting on his name. Just it really rubs me the wrong way because that man really can hoop.”Westbrook’s reputation has taken a hit since joining the LA Lakers in 2021, where he averaged 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. He later played for the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets, posting averages of just 12.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 5.7 apg.However, as Felton mentioned, this decline in production does not erase what Westbrook accomplished during his peak. He averaged a triple-double for three straight seasons, won league MVP and earned eight All-NBA and All-Star selections.Russell Westbrook refused to believe that Kevin Durant joined the Warriors in 2016The Oklahoma City Thunder were one game away from reaching the NBA Finals in 2016. They were up 3-1 against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals but couldn’t close the series.Kevin Durant shocked the basketball world less than five weeks later by announcing that he was joining the Warriors.For Russell Westbrook, the decision felt like a betrayal. He couldn’t process it at first.“I’m pissed. I’m livid,” Westbrook said in 2021, via the &quot;Passion Play&quot; documentary. “I feel like we let that opportunity slip away. I start laughing instantly I’m like this can’t be true, nah no way (KD) would go to that team they just beat us.”Durant went on to win back-to-back championships with Golden State in 2017 and 2018 and was named Finals MVP both times. Westbrook stayed in Oklahoma City for three more seasons before moving on. He has yet to win an NBA championship.