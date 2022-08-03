"Even Lebrons children better than Jordan’s children" - Fans send in rib-tickling reactions to clip of LeBron James hooping with his sons

LeBron James has been putting in work this offseason to prepare for his Year 20 in the league. The 37-year-old is one of the most active users of social media in the NBA and keeps his fans updated about all his happenings.

In his most recent post on Instagram, James posted a series of videos where he was seen working out with his sons Bronny and Bryce James. It was recorded at the LA Lakers practice facility in the presence of assistant coach Phil Handy. In the video, the James gang was seen working on multiple drills that tested their durability.

It is no secret that both of LeBron James' sons have a love for the game. They are constantly seen on the court with their high school and AAU teams. Amongst the people present in the facility was Phil Handy, who is the assistant coach of the LA Lakers.

Undoubtedly, LeBron James' athleticism is still among the very best in the league. Both his sons are also able to dunk the ball with ease, which they have many a times showcased in the past. Bronny is certainly the next in the James family that is in line to make entry into the NBA. He was able to pull up shots and make dunks with absolute ease.

Bryce James, who is still 15, stood out as he looked taller than his brother Bronny and was also able to perform all the drills. Fans sent out some of their reactions to the James gang's workout.

free speech @0utspokin @BleacherReport @KingJames “Yall thought we called him king cuz he was the best, but it was really about his basketball legacy” @BleacherReport @KingJames “Yall thought we called him king cuz he was the best, but it was really about his basketball legacy”

El hebreo @Elhebreo5 @BleacherReport @KingJames Lebron will push his children to success, especially Bryce will be an elite player in NBA @BleacherReport @KingJames Lebron will push his children to success, especially Bryce will be an elite player in NBA

Sean @SeanFlo47076398 @BleacherReport @KingJames To be able to do stuff like this with your kids is awesome. I know LeBron is a proud dad. @BleacherReport @KingJames To be able to do stuff like this with your kids is awesome. I know LeBron is a proud dad.

TyroneShelley MBA @TShelley87 @BleacherReport @KingJames I want to be able to do this with my sons. But they can’t dunk yet lol @BleacherReport @KingJames I want to be able to do this with my sons. But they can’t dunk yet lol 😩😩😩

Abdul Wakil @Waawaa60 @BleacherReport @KingJames WHAT A BEAUTIFUL THING TO SEE. ESPECIALLY FOR AN AFRICAN AMERICAN FATHER. GOTTA LOVE LEBRON JUST FOR THIS. @BleacherReport @KingJames WHAT A BEAUTIFUL THING TO SEE. ESPECIALLY FOR AN AFRICAN AMERICAN FATHER. GOTTA LOVE LEBRON JUST FOR THIS.

GsneekerZ @georgeh1981 @BleacherReport @KingJames Imagine having those genes 🧬 and that level of expert training as a kid…my god 🤯 @BleacherReport @KingJames Imagine having those genes 🧬 and that level of expert training as a kid…my god 🤯

Darius Dewayne @BlkGodTheGamer @BleacherReport @KingJames HOLY SHIT BRON NOT JUST TRYNNA PLAY WITH ONE HE WANNA PLAY WITH BOTH BRONNY AND BRYCE @BleacherReport @KingJames HOLY SHIT BRON NOT JUST TRYNNA PLAY WITH ONE HE WANNA PLAY WITH BOTH BRONNY AND BRYCE

LividChris @LividChris @BleacherReport @KingJames Might as well have them suit up the way the roster is looking right now @BleacherReport @KingJames Might as well have them suit up the way the roster is looking right now

Rich @Richard64503704 @BleacherReport @KingJames If both brons kids make it to the league and become stars that will be brons best accomplishment by far @BleacherReport @KingJames If both brons kids make it to the league and become stars that will be brons best accomplishment by far

The Old Narrator @TheOldNarrator @BleacherReport



here comes another throwaway season for the lakers franchise 🤷‍♂️



the sooner you begin to rebuild, the the sooner you'll reach the mountaintop again @KingJames why is lebron doing dunking drills with his sons, instead of useful drills with his teammates?here comes another throwaway season for the lakers franchise 🤷‍♂️ @JeanieBuss the sooner you begin to rebuild, the the sooner you'll reach the mountaintop again @BleacherReport @KingJames why is lebron doing dunking drills with his sons, instead of useful drills with his teammates?here comes another throwaway season for the lakers franchise 🤷‍♂️ @JeanieBuss the sooner you begin to rebuild, the the sooner you'll reach the mountaintop again 😌

Many fans were impressed with what they saw from Bryce James during the workout. He is now listed at 6 feet 6, and still has a lot of time to grow taller. Many also sent in their messages of appreciation to LeBron James for being able to give his kids a platform where they can develop their game.

Whether they are going to make it to the NBA or not is a question that only time will answer. But LeBron James has certainly done his best to teach them the nuances of the game.

How much pressure is there on LeBron James' kids to excel in NBA?

Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic

LeBron James is arguably one of the best basketball players to ever play the game. He has won everything in the league. But the King is still in the running to win a few more accolades before he calls it quits on his legendary career.

sportsthread @sportsthread Bronny James. That is all 🤯 Bronny James. That is all 🤯 https://t.co/Bi9qXrErUl

However, his success possibly puts a lot of pressure on his children, who are also aspiring to make it to the NBA. Bronny James at 17 is one of the top young hoopers in the country. Every time he takes the court in a game, the spotlight is on him.

Undoubtedly, the eldest of the James kids has never let all that affect him. He has the guidance of his father and if he keeps his focus, Bronny has a long way to go. His brother Bryce James recently started coming into the limelight after his sudden growth spurt. The 15-year-old has already started dunking the ball and is also a great three-point shooter.

Overtime @overtime



Bryce James gonna be a serious problem 🤫 (via @CourtsideFilms Bryce James gonna be a serious problem 🤫 (via @CourtsideFilms)https://t.co/GN8iQNzlFo

But when the time arises for them to make their way into the league, a lot of eyes will be on them. This is simply because of what their father has achieved in his career.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife @nikeeyb @kingjames Bronny just went OFF in front of Bron@nikeeyb @kingjames Bronny just went OFF in front of Bron 👀 @nikeeyb @kingjames https://t.co/4DrfwG0yGC

Comparisons between their careers will always be made. But their focus should be on creating their own name and not falling in the shadow of their father, who is an all-time great.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far