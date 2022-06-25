"Even though you're a Dukie, I take pride in that we did draft you" - Michael Jordan welcomes Mark Williams to the Charlotte Hornets

Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets have found their center of the future in Duke's Mark Williams. It was a rare decision for the Hornets as Williams was just the fourth draft pick from Duke under Jordan's ownership. MJ played for North Carolina, the longtime rival of the Blue Devils.

However, Jordan welcomed Williams with open arms after Thursday's draft. Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak immediately spoke to the 20-year-old big man via phone and congratulated him. Kupchak also informed him that he will be participating in the Summer League.

"Well, we're excited. Welcome, I know you're excited." Kupchak said. "Big night for you. I saw you with your mom and dad so everybody is excited, right?"

"You know, Summer League. You know, the real work starts soon, alright? And I know you're up to it. So welcome aboard, alright?"

Mitch Kupchak then informed Mark Williams that there's another person who wants to talk to him. Kupchak handed the phone to Michael Jordan, who went on to congratulate his new player. Jordan pointed out that even though Williams is from Duke, he's very happy with his decision.

"Congratulations, man. Welcome. Well, I'm looking forward to it, man. I hope you'll get in the gym and start working on your game and make a difference. And even though you're a Dukie, I take pride in that we did draft you."

Mark Williams spent two seasons at Duke under head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Williams blossomed into one of the best defensive big men in college basketball. He's a freak athlete, standing at 7-feet tall and weighing 242.4 pounds, as per SB Nation's At The Hive. He also has 7-foot-6.5-inch wingspan and a standing reach of 9 feet 9 inches.

Michael Jordan hires Steve Clifford as new Hornets head coach

Steve Clifford of the Charlotte Hornets

More than a week after Kenny Atkinson backed out as the Charlotte Hornets' head coach, Michael Jordan found a familiar face to lead his team. The Hornets announced on Friday that former head coach Steve Clifford is returning to the team, as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Clifford was the Hornets' head coach from 2013 to 2018. Charlotte made it to the playoffs twice with him at the helm. Woj noted that Clifford and Jordan had a strong relationship, while Mitch Kupchak wanted a defensive-minded coach. Clifford is considered one of the best defensive coaches in the league.

"We believe that his previous experience and coaching philosophy make him the best coach for our team," Kupchak said on a press release. "Steve has a proven track record of improving defenses and is detail oriented. He has a history of maximizing players' talent and working with them to develop and expand their skill sets."

The Charlotte Hornets have only made the playoffs three times under Michael Jordan's ownership. The Hornets qualified for the play-in tournament in the past two seasons, but came up short both times. They have a nice young core of LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams.

