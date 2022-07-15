“Ever since we found out that he had a burner account, he threw that all away” - NBA analyst believes Kevin Durant is not afraid of backlash, says he’s here for the smoke

Kevin Durant has shown that he is not one to shy away from voicing his opinions on social media. He has gone back and forth with fans and media personalities on multiple occasions.

A more notable exchange was the Twitter reaction to ESPN senior analyst Stephen A. Smith's comments regarding Michael Jordan. Smith said:

"While Stephen Curry has changed the game for the better, MJ has changed it for the worse."

Kevin Durant disagreed with the statement and went on to react to it, saying the following via a tweet:

"My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward."

Discussing how much leverage KD has in forcing a trade in the off-season, Domonique Foxworth, a former NFL cornerback, stated that the forward is "here for the smoke."

He shared that the forward has been very vocal since his burner account on Twitter was discovered. He went on to stipulate that the Brooklyn Nets talisman is not entirely concerned about the repercussions of whether or not he's upsetting fans.

"It seems like he's here for the smoke, he's never seemed like somebody who's afraid of the backlash," Foxworth said. "Ever since we found out that he has a burner account, he threw that all away and he's been coming for necks on Twitter all the time."

"And frankly, he wasn't even in the Finals this year and he was a big topic, because people just seem to love to bang on him no matter what. I'm not sure if he's worried about the repercussions of upsetting fans, he's already living in that world. That's where he is now, I don't think it gets any worse for him."

Domonique Foxworth believes the absence of a trade deadline is responsible for the delay in Kevin Durant's trade

It has been over two weeks since Kevin Durant requested for a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. There has been no update or progress suggesting that there is a trade in the pipeline. The player has since gone off the grid from the reach of players and the media as only his close circle has access to him.

Foxworth was asked if teams would be willing to hedge their future on Kevin Durant and what the delay could possibly be. He said teams will have no problem hedging their future in KD, despite it being a risky business. Headded that if any GM wanted a safe and reliable job, then they ought to become trash men.

He went on to postulate that the reason behind the delay in trading the 12-time All-Star is the absence of a "time-forcing mechanism." He also shared that the Nets are not in a hurry and as such, they will retain the offer as high as possible.

"There should be," Foxworth said emphatically. "It's a risky business, you've got to take chances. If you want something safer, and more reliable, go be a trash man. If you wanna win a championship and you wanna be a GM, you've got to take some risks here and there. Maybe Kevin will like it, maybe he won't, but he's really talented."

He went on to speak about why the Brooklyn Nets may have stalled the trade. Foxworth said they would rather be patient and wait for all the offers and pick the best one.

"I think what's holding up the trade is that there's no time forcing mechanism. The Nets right now don't have to trade him so they're keeping the numbers as high as they possibly can and they're waiting to collect all the offers that they can. When we get to a point where they feel like they don't have a choice, they'll come down to whatever the highest offer is."

