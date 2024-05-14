"Every story needa plot": Having missed 2.5 NBA seasons, Lonzo Ball claps back at doubters over starting new podcast

Chicago Bulls veteran Lonzo Ball announced a new off-court project. The 26-year-old guard is launching his podcast, "The WAE (What An Experience) Show."

After announcing the brand-new show on Instagram, several fans started calling him out, pointing out that he's focused on anything but basketball, Ball's main career. The player didn't take these comments kindly and clearly responded to critics.

"Every story needa plot," Ball said when somebody claimed he was 'doing side quests.'

Even though he's been out since the 2021-22 season, Lonzo Ball has shown his desire to return to the court, but his body hasn't been kind to him. After playing only 35 games in his first season with the Bulls, Ball missed the rest of that 2021-22 season and the next two. The Bulls have reiterated they have faith that 'Zo' will be back at some point next season.

In 35 games in Chicago, Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He recently picked up his player option for next season, as he'll try to earn a new contract either in Chicago or somewhere else.

Lonzo Ball declares the 'best rapper alive' in new podcast

In the teaser for the new show, Ball addressed the ongoing Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef, even siding with one of the rappers. Ball said Lamar is the 'best rapper alive' right now.

“Kendrick is the best rapper alive. Like, c'mon man, you don’t want problems with that man,” Lonzo Ball said.

A lot has been said about this feud and even NBA players are sharing their opinions on the matter. LeBron James raised some eyebrows when he was spotted dancing to one of Lamar's diss tracks aimed at Drake. The last couple of weeks have been very active for the two hip hop icons and the situation doesn't appear to cool off.

Meanwhile, just like Kendrick, Ball is responding to those who try to bring him down. The first episode of the podcast drops today.