"Every teammate that he’s ever had would tell you that they love him" - Steph Curry's trainer explains why he is GOAT PG

Steph Curry's recent comments about being a better point guard than Magic Johnson have continued to spark debates. With plenty of infographics, opinions, and personal anecdotes to go around the debates have been fierce.

On one hand, Magic Johnson has been widely believed to be the greatest point guard of all time for a number of decades. With his unique ability to both play and guard multiple positions on the court; while also orchestrating an offense, many give him the nod.

On the other hand; Steph Curry's influence can't be denied. As arguably the greatest shooter to ever set foot on the hardwood, Curry's unique style of play has been revolutionary.

As such, Curry's trainer believes that there's no doubt regarding who the best of all time is. While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Brandon Payne explained what sets Steph Curry apart from the rest.

“He’s quite possibly the most skilled basketball player that has ever played. He has the combination with his skill level, his decision-making ability and his level of conditioning. As his career has gone on, he has had increasing level of strength. You have a player that is great at all of those things.

"He’s been a winner at a very high level, and he’s a leader. Universally, every teammate that he’s ever had would tell you that they love him. That’s really hard to find. As a leader and communicator, he’s very involved that way. I just think there is a lot to be said for being a great teammate.”

Looking at Steph Curry and Chris Paul's fit on the Golden State Warriors together

Recently, Steph Curry has continued to indicate that he isn't slowing down any time soon. As such, his desire to return to a championship level and claim his fifth title is still driving the four-time champ to take things to the next level.

After he and the Golden State Warriors came up short in the 2022–23 playoffs, the Warriors front office went to work trading Jordan Poole in a blockbuster deal. In return, the team acquired the 'Point God' Chris Paul, a player who needs no introduction.

While Paul undoubtedly brings a high-level basketball IQ to the team, there have been questions about his fit with Steph Curry and the Warriors. According to Payne, those worries are baseless.

"They are two guys that have the same mindset: ‘We’re here to win, so let’s do it.’ I was very impressed with the instant chemistry those guys had. It was fun to watch. There was so much ball movement. For a pick-up basketball game, that was some of the most impressive ball movement I’ve ever seen.”

When the season tips off in October, Curry will look to cement his place as the greatest point guard of all time, while chasing a fifth championship title.

