“Everybody in that arena needs to quarantine for the next 10 days”, “Jeff Van Gundy gonna force them to play in the bubble again” - Fans have a hearty laugh at Jeff Van Gundy’s expense after he sounds sick commentating during Game 7

NBA commentator Jeff Van Gundy caught the attention of fans during the broadcast of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Miami Heat faced off against the Boston Celtics.

It was announced earlier on in the day that legendary commentator Mike Breen would not be available for the game. He had tested positive for Covid-19.

This meant that Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy, along with Mark Jones, had to step up in Breen's absence. It was very evident that Van Gundy was far from his best, as he sounded completely different to his usual self.

NBA World reacts to Jeff Van Gundy sounding sick

NBA fans flooded Twitter to provide their reactions to Jeff Van Gundy sounding sick during his commentary in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Here are some of the reactions:

Stephen A. Smith Burner’s Burner @TheSASBurner Someone give Jeff Van Gundy some water mans gonna be joining Mike Breen on protocol by the 4th quarter Someone give Jeff Van Gundy some water mans gonna be joining Mike Breen on protocol by the 4th quarter

Cousin Sal @TheCousinSal Miami’s three point shooting vs. Jeff Van Gundy’s voice is a solid matchup. A real toss up at this point. Miami’s three point shooting vs. Jeff Van Gundy’s voice is a solid matchup. A real toss up at this point.

March Madness @eisner_ryan Jeff Van Gundy illustrates the issues with COVID. He can be clearly sick and commentate but Mike Been who feels fine has to isolate. Jeff Van Gundy illustrates the issues with COVID. He can be clearly sick and commentate but Mike Been who feels fine has to isolate.

King Sinco 🤴🏿🇯🇲 @supersinco1_ Idk if anyone peep but this man Jeff Van Gundy sound like he was underwater I hope he not up there getting them people sick Idk if anyone peep but this man Jeff Van Gundy sound like he was underwater I hope he not up there getting them people sick

Victor Rosario @JRos1202 Jeff Van Gundy calling a game while been sick is the worst thing that happened for the NBA. Jeff Van Gundy calling a game while been sick is the worst thing that happened for the NBA.

Fans believe that Jeff Van Gundy is positive for Covid-19. It is not a stretch of imagination to believe that as he works with Mike Breen in close quarters. Fans drew comparisons to Michael Jordan's infamous flu game. Many believe that Van Gundy and Mark Jackson should be in health and safety protocols.

Dos Minutos @DosMinutos Why aren't Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy in protocols, and also, Jeff Van Gundy sounds like he has covid right now. Why aren't Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy in protocols, and also, Jeff Van Gundy sounds like he has covid right now.

Matt👑 @DFleeOfficial Jeff Van Gundy surely sounds like he has covid to me Jeff Van Gundy surely sounds like he has covid to me

Jcue1002 @jcue1002 This is Jeff Van Gundy’s flu game This is Jeff Van Gundy’s flu game

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee Does Jeff Van Gundy have what Mike Breen has? Does Jeff Van Gundy have what Mike Breen has?

Cherchez La Femme @FrankieVtotheD I know one thing, everybody in that arena needs to quarantine for the next 10 days thanks to patient 0, Jeff Van Gundy I know one thing, everybody in that arena needs to quarantine for the next 10 days thanks to patient 0, Jeff Van Gundy

Imraan Siddiqi @imraansiddiqi Jeff Van Gundy gonna force them to play in the bubble again. Jeff Van Gundy gonna force them to play in the bubble again.

My Team Has A Name I Don’t Like @httrhao “You have to be able to live it, but you have to be able to die with it as well.”



Says Jeff Van Gundy who’s literally dying on national tv “You have to be able to live it, but you have to be able to die with it as well.”Says Jeff Van Gundy who’s literally dying on national tv

Scott Wichmann @scottwichmann The Ninth Level of Hell is listening to Jeff Van Gundy during any official review of any call whatsoever The Ninth Level of Hell is listening to Jeff Van Gundy during any official review of any call whatsoever

The Degenerates @degen_betting Just me or does Jeff Van Gundy sound like he’s dying every single play? Just me or does Jeff Van Gundy sound like he’s dying every single play?

Mike Breen is expected to be back for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. However, it remains to be seen if Jeff Van Gundy sounded sick because of Covid-19. This would put his participation in the commentary booth in jeopardy for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

How did the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat?

Tatum celebrates with his teammates after being awarded the Eastern Conference Larry Bird MVP trophy.

The Boston Celtics overcame the Miami Heat in seven games to progress to the NBA Finals. They will take on the Golden State Warriors as the Celtics snatched a victory in Game 7 on the road in South Beach, which makes it even more remarkable.

The Celtics' suffocating defense continues to wreak havoc as they have added the Miami Heat to their casualty list. They also beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the previous round. Led by Marcus Smart, their ability to switch on defense is of the utmost importance in the way they play.

This, coupled with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum finally showing that they can co-exist, has given them the offensive push that they need. One can take over the game when the other is not at the races.

Credit where credit is due, head coach Ime Udoka's tough, defensive-oriented schemes have got the Celtics to the NBA Finals. Early on in the season, there were rumors of potential unrest between Udoka and the players.

