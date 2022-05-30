“Everybody in that arena needs to quarantine for the next 10 days”, “Jeff Van Gundy gonna force them to play in the bubble again” - Fans have a hearty laugh at Jeff Van Gundy’s expense after he sounds sick commentating during Game 7

NBA commentator Jeff Van Gundy caught the attention of fans during the broadcast of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Miami Heat faced off against the Boston Celtics.
It was announced earlier on in the day that legendary commentator Mike Breen would not be available for the game. He had tested positive for Covid-19.
This meant that Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy, along with Mark Jones, had to step up in Breen's absence. It was very evident that Van Gundy was far from his best, as he sounded completely different to his usual self.
NBA World reacts to Jeff Van Gundy sounding sick
NBA fans flooded Twitter to provide their reactions to Jeff Van Gundy sounding sick during his commentary in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Here are some of the reactions:
Fans believe that Jeff Van Gundy is positive for Covid-19. It is not a stretch of imagination to believe that as he works with Mike Breen in close quarters. Fans drew comparisons to Michael Jordan's infamous flu game. Many believe that Van Gundy and Mark Jackson should be in health and safety protocols.
Mike Breen is expected to be back for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. However, it remains to be seen if Jeff Van Gundy sounded sick because of Covid-19. This would put his participation in the commentary booth in jeopardy for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
How did the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat?
The Boston Celtics overcame the Miami Heat in seven games to progress to the NBA Finals. They will take on the Golden State Warriors as the Celtics snatched a victory in Game 7 on the road in South Beach, which makes it even more remarkable.
The Celtics' suffocating defense continues to wreak havoc as they have added the Miami Heat to their casualty list. They also beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the previous round. Led by Marcus Smart, their ability to switch on defense is of the utmost importance in the way they play.
This, coupled with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum finally showing that they can co-exist, has given them the offensive push that they need. One can take over the game when the other is not at the races.
Credit where credit is due, head coach Ime Udoka's tough, defensive-oriented schemes have got the Celtics to the NBA Finals. Early on in the season, there were rumors of potential unrest between Udoka and the players.