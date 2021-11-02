"Everybody else is sort of competing for that second spot" - JJ Reddick picks Kevin Durant as the best player in the NBA, says his peers share his thoughts

Kevin Durant is a force of nature that has dominated the NBA for much of 2010s. In fact, in his 13th season, the Slim Reaper remains as lethal as he was while playing for the Golden State Warriors or Oklahoma City Thunder. In the ongoing season, he is averaging 27.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists points per game.

KD's greatness is a well known fact. Even rival NBA stars, despite the league being so competitive, don't shy away from praising the Brooklyn Nets star. JJ Redick recently joined the list of current and past players that have acknowledged the brilliance of Kevin Durant.

Michael Scotto, NBA writer and host of the HoopsHype podcast, took to Twitter to share what seems to be a screenshot from the podcast along with a quote by Redick. According to Scotto's tweet, the former Orlando Magic star said the following about KD:

"What he’s been able to do post-Achilles has been nothing short of remarkable. From my perspective as a player and my peers' perspective, he’s the best player in the NBA, and everybody else is sort of competing for that second spot.”

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto JJ Redick on Kevin Durant: "What he’s been able to do post-Achilles has been nothing short of remarkable. From my perspective as a player and my peers' perspective, he’s the best player in the NBA, and everybody else is sort of competing for that second spot.” JJ Redick on Kevin Durant: "What he’s been able to do post-Achilles has been nothing short of remarkable. From my perspective as a player and my peers' perspective, he’s the best player in the NBA, and everybody else is sort of competing for that second spot.” https://t.co/qS4Vy84VYe

JJ Redick was an influential player in his time with the LA Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers. During the best regular season performance of his career in 2018-19, he averaged 18.1 points while shooting 39.7% of his shots from downtown. His assertion on the subject of who's currently the best player in the NBA, although debatable, is not unreasonable.

Kevin Durant journey post his Achilles tear

Max ⛷ @healthymax7 The fact that Kevin Durant has gotten better after an Achilles injury is crazy to me The fact that Kevin Durant has gotten better after an Achilles injury is crazy to me https://t.co/fDG8MvIUFP

The league is home to more than a handful of generational talents. Some argue for Stephen Curry's case as the finest shooter in the history of the game, while others argue for Durant. However, there is no denying the fact that KD's game after recovery from a career dooming Achilles injury is unreal.

Not many players in the league's history have recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon and then averages 20+ points in their comeback season. Two players who were able to achieve this feat - Dominique Wilkins and Kobe Bryant - were unable to maintain their performance for two consecutive seasons. Meanwhile, Durant averaged 26.9 points in 2020-21 and is running hot in the ongoing season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kevin Durant will go down in history as one of the finest players to ever play in the game. And while the argument for who is the best of all among current players will continue, there is no arguing with the legacy the two-time NBA champion has built for himself.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar