"Everybody grow up and make it work" - Former Finals MVP offers strong take on Kevin Durant-Brooklyn Nets debacle

The Kevin Durant saga has been the storyline of the offseason. Shedding light on the matter, Andre Iguodala offered a strong take on his former teammate's situation on a podcast.

Kevin Durant finds himself in a rather awkward position as he prepares to hold out against the Brooklyn Nets until they trade him. In a situation that has gotten progressively worse, Durant has also seen his reputation suffer.

Having signed a massive four-year deal with Brooklyn, Durant has no leverage to demand a trade at this point in his career. However, his ultimatum to Nets' owner Joe Tsai was a hard statement, aimed at getting him out of Brooklyn.

As of right now, the situation remains unchanged. 4x NBA champion Andre Iguodala had a lot to say about the Durant-Nets debacle. Joining Evan Turner on "Point Forward," Iguodala highlighted the intricacies of the situation while voicing his expectations of the Nets superstar.

While saying that Durant's leadership is on display in his work ethic and love for the game, Iguodala expressed his expectations for KD when he said:

"I really want him to take on that - 'Alright, we didn't do what we was supposed to do. Let's buckle down together as a group.' - Because, all the way from the top, it's the first time for everybody. Joe Tsai, young owner. Marks, first time being a GM, Steve Nash, first time being a coach."

"So it's just a process and you have to go through those bumps in the road to really to get that place where it's just smooth."

"I think he should stay in Brooklyn. It's such a big market, it's good for the game. Let's figure it out and make it work. Like, everybody grow up and make it work. That's how I feel about the situation."

While Andre Iguodala has Kevin Durant's best interests in mind, the star himself seems dead set on wearing new threads next season.

Developments on the Kevin Durant trade saga

Kevin Durant warms up before a game

The Kevin Durant trade saga has seen several ebbs and flows. After Durant's meeting with Joe Tsai, many expected matters to come to a conclusive end.

The Brooklyn Nets have made their desire to stay patient extremely clear. Considering that training camp is approximately a month away, this doesn't bode well for Durant. The issue has also become a matter of speculation as Durant is reportedly prepared to sit out training camp to ensure a trade. While this will be a bold move, the decision could force Brooklyn's hand to trade Durant.

As things stand, the Nets have fetched offers from teams such as the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors. The New Orleans Pelicans have also been mentioned as a late entry into the Durant sweepstakes.

While the Nets' asking price has been high, given Durant's resistance, they may be forced to lower their expectations as time goes on.

