“Everybody overreacting” - Former NBA champ rips apart Anthony Davis critics, goes after D’Angelo Russell

The Los Angeles Lakers won their first regular game of the 2023-24 NBA season thanks to Anthony Davis. During a recent episode of "First Take," Kendrick Perkins was asked if Davis was a problem for the Lakers, and the former NBA champion said no.

In the team's most recent win against the Phoenix Suns, Davis tallied 30 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. With the criticisms that Davis gets even after a good game, Perkins sees the problem is not with the former Kentucky Wildcat.

"I have a problem with- everybody who [has] a problem with AD. Sure, because the Lakers don't have an AD problem," said Perkins.

Perkins insists critics focus on the negative and forget that Davis was why the Lakers had a great second half of the 2022-23 season and fought to the NBA Western Conference Finals.

He also pointed out that it is hard to beat the Denver Nuggets in their home court due to the altitude of the Colorado mountains.

"The reason why they got swept against Denver allowed them to even get into the postseason. Number two, everybody overreacted [in] the second half of the Denver Nuggets game. The Nuggets had the second-best record in the home last season," said Perkins.

Kendrick Perkins shifts the blame from Anthony Davis to D'Angelo Russell

Considering LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the best players for the Los Angeles Lakers, Perkins believes they need more from point guard D'Angelo Russell to help them win games.

In the most recent game of the Lakers against the Suns, Perkins pointed out Russell's shortcomings.

"What happened, LeBron James had to play the entire fourth quarter, you know why-- because D'Angelo Russell doesn't get it done," Perkins said, "When you are a big man, you need someone that's going to set the table to get you easy baskets at the rim. D'Angelo Russell doesn't do that."

The Los Angeles Lakers, after two regular season games, have an even record of 1-1. Their next game will be on the road against the Sacramento Kings this coming Sunday, October 29.

