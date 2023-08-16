D'Angelo Russell sends LA Lakers fans into a frenzy after unfollowing team on Instagram 

D'Angelo Russell and the LA Lakers may have reached an agreement on terms for a new contract, however, it doesn't seem as though things are going well for the pair. After inking a two-year, $37-million deal last month to stay in LA, things have since taken a turn for the worse based on Russell's social media activity.

This week, one fan noticed that the guard had unfollowed the team on Instagram, creating widespread speculation that he's unhappy with the team. This of course comes on the heels of the team coming up short in the playoffs, and amid James Harden's ongoing standoff in Philadelphia.

Given that D'Angelo Russell has unfollowed the LA Lakers, many are wondering whether the Lakers and 76ers will engage in trade talks. With Harden eager to part ways with the 76ers, and Russell seemingly unhappy in LA, could a deal actually end up working out between the two sides?

In recent days, Harden has made it clear that he has no intentions of playing for Daryl Morey's team. As such, it seems the team either needs to trade him as soon as possible or prepare for him to make things uncomfortable once training camp starts.

Looking at D'Angelo Russell's role with the LA Lakers, will the team really trade him?

Last season, the LA Lakers' trade for D'Angelo Russell seemed to be just what the team needed to get back on track after a disappointing start to the season. With a number of trade-deadline moves that bolstered their roster, and added shooting, Russell was a great fit.

In addition, GM Rob Pelinka explained that he wanted to retain the young group of Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt heading into free agency. Specifically, in the case of Russell, he explained that although the guard was on an expiring deal, he didn't view him as a 'short-term rental' player.

Earvin "Magic" Johnson & Rob Pelinka Los Angeles Lakers Media Availability

In an interview with Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group, he explained:

“I think both Magic and I were both really intrigued early with the incredible talent that D’Angelo had, and now you have a mix of the talent, the shooting, the playmaking, IQ, plus the growth he’s been able to gather as a player and I think it makes him really ideally suited.

"We do see him not just as a player that’s a short-term rental.”

Although the team has since re-signed all three players, the question of whether or not Russell's disgruntled state will result in a trade still looms overhead. While Pelinka may have been eager to re-sign the young guard, his latest move may indicate that it's time for the two sides to part ways.

With training camps set to open on Oct. 3, only time will tell whether D'Angelo Russell begins this season with the Lakers.

