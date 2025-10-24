"Everybody’s Afraid of Michael Jordan": Jason Whitlock Refuses to Say 'Nice, Glowing Things' About Bulls Legend’s Meaningless NBC Debut

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan made his debut as a special contributor to NBC Sports on Tuesday night. Former sports columnist Jason Whitlock on Wednesday wasn’t impressed as he was disappointed by the Bulls legend’s performance.

Ad

Whitlock shared his thoughts on his channel, “Jason Whitlock” on YouTube.

“I'm just going to warm you up here,” Whitlock said. [Start from 5:29]. “I'm going to start by being the per the person bold enough to go on record that the 3 minutes and 30 seconds that Michael Jordan appeared on their halftime show was not some raging success.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It wasn't some special moment that uh you know we should all be relishing,” he added. “Everybody's afraid of Michael Jordan, and so everybody just says nice glowing things. We must treat him as an idol. I just can't do it. And I've never been able to do it.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

NBC made its return to broadcasting league games since 2002. It announced that Jordan will join their coverage of the NBA as a “special contributor” starting with the 2025-26 season.

In the first edition of his segment, “MJ: Insights to Excellence,” Jordan told NBC’s lead play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico why he joined the network as a special contributor.

"To pay it forward," Jordan told Tirico. "I have an obligation to the game of basketball, not financially. I'm okay. I think more or less, as a basketball player, you should be able to pass on messages of success and dedication to the game of basketball. ... As professional athletes, we have an obligation to pay it forward. That's part of what this is all about, to pay it forward."

Ad

Jordan concluded that he’s spent more time with his family since retiring. Fans will be interested to know more about his legendary career during his segment.

Michael Jordan claimed he hadn't picked up a basketball in years.

Michael Jordan made a stunning admission about the last time he played basketball on Tuesday. He claimed he hadn't played in years.

Ad

"I haven't picked up a ball in years,” Jordan said. “When I stepped up to shoot the free throw, it was the most nervous I've been in years," Jordan said.

Jordan is widely considered the NBA’s GOAT. He won six titles with the Bulls, while playing a major role in the sport's global popularity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More