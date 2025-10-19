  • home icon
  "Everybody's trying to be like us": Ime Udoka accuses rival teams of copying Rockets for deploying Alperen Sengun with another center

"Everybody's trying to be like us": Ime Udoka accuses rival teams of copying Rockets for deploying Alperen Sengun with another center

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 19, 2025 11:56 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn

The Houston Rockets were a success story last season, ending a five-year playoff drought and establishing a clear identity with future stars and grizzled veterans alike. Now, their head coach is taking aim at other teams who are apparently taking a page out of their playbook.

In a recent media availability, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka claimed that other NBA squads were ripping off their tactic of deploying two traditional big men. Udoka made it clear that, despite the replications, no team has used the "double big" strategy quite like his team has done.

"In this copycat league, honestly, someone sees something that works and they probably tried it," Udoka told reporters. "Everybody's trying to be like us. They can't do it like us."
By playing two big men like Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams together on the court, the Rockets were able to maintain their foothold in the paint, control the boards, and dictate the pace of games.

Interestingly, the double big lineup was one tactic that was also used masterfully by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who went all the way to the NBA's summit and claimed the 2025 NBA championship. OKC's combination of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein was a formidable tandem that made scoring inside baskets a highly difficult task for opponents.

The Rockets, of course, are squaring off against the Thunder on opening night. Aside from all the "double big" buzz, newly acquired Rockets forward Kevin Durant used to make a name for himself in a Thunder jersey. In other words, there are multiple storylines set to unfold on Tuesday when Udoka's ball club takes on the defending champions.

Podcaster expresses high hopes for Rockets guard in this season's DPOY race

Aside from the vaunted frontcourt that includes Durant, Sengun, and Adams, Houston also has a promising backcourt led by two-way guard Amen Thompson.

As a matter of fact, podcaster Wes Goldberg believes that Thompson could be contending for one particular accolade this season.

"I think we could be in for an Amen Thompson DPOY type of year," Goldberg said on "RealGM Radio With Wes Goldberg."

With so many interesting pieces, the Rockets are out to contend for nothing less than a title this season.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
