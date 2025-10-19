"Everybody's trying to be like us": Ime Udoka accuses rival teams of copying Rockets for deploying Alperen Sengun with another center

The Houston Rockets were a success story last season, ending a five-year playoff drought and establishing a clear identity with future stars and grizzled veterans alike. Now, their head coach is taking aim at other teams who are apparently taking a page out of their playbook.In a recent media availability, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka claimed that other NBA squads were ripping off their tactic of deploying two traditional big men. Udoka made it clear that, despite the replications, no team has used the &quot;double big&quot; strategy quite like his team has done.&quot;In this copycat league, honestly, someone sees something that works and they probably tried it,&quot; Udoka told reporters. &quot;Everybody's trying to be like us. They can't do it like us.&quot;By playing two big men like Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams together on the court, the Rockets were able to maintain their foothold in the paint, control the boards, and dictate the pace of games.Interestingly, the double big lineup was one tactic that was also used masterfully by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who went all the way to the NBA's summit and claimed the 2025 NBA championship. OKC's combination of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein was a formidable tandem that made scoring inside baskets a highly difficult task for opponents.The Rockets, of course, are squaring off against the Thunder on opening night. Aside from all the &quot;double big&quot; buzz, newly acquired Rockets forward Kevin Durant used to make a name for himself in a Thunder jersey. In other words, there are multiple storylines set to unfold on Tuesday when Udoka's ball club takes on the defending champions.Podcaster expresses high hopes for Rockets guard in this season's DPOY raceAside from the vaunted frontcourt that includes Durant, Sengun, and Adams, Houston also has a promising backcourt led by two-way guard Amen Thompson.As a matter of fact, podcaster Wes Goldberg believes that Thompson could be contending for one particular accolade this season.&quot;I think we could be in for an Amen Thompson DPOY type of year,&quot; Goldberg said on &quot;RealGM Radio With Wes Goldberg.&quot;Chris Gorman @GormanChristophLINK&quot;..I think we could be in for an Amen Thompson DPOY type of year...&quot; - Wes Goldberg[@wcgoldberg] on why he put the Houston #Rockets No. 2 in his RealGM[@RealGM] top 10 defenses show ♨️♨️♨️ 🔥🔥🔥 Agree? #LiftoffWith so many interesting pieces, the Rockets are out to contend for nothing less than a title this season.