"EVERYBODY was scared of Jordan... Nobody of nice-guy, can't close LeBron" - Skip Bayless supports Shaquille O'Neal's comments on LeBron James not being feared around the league like Michael Jordan

Skip Bayless took a dig at NBA superstar LeBron James once again by supporting former player Shaquille O'Neal's recent comments on the 'King.'

O'Neal mentioned that James is well-respected, but does not induce fear in his opponents like Michael Jordan, despite his reputation as an all-time great.

Bayless brought up comparisons between Michael Jordan and LeBron James when talking about O'Neal's assessment of the latter in his latest Tweet, saying:

"Love what Shaq said about LeBron: "Nobody was ever scared of him." Exactly. EVERYBODY was scared of Jordan ... nobody of nice-guy, can't-close LeBron. Can't wait to hear Shannon try to defend this on tomorrow's Undisputed."

LeBron James is one of the most approachable players in the league. He does not engage in verbal altercations mid-game, either. In some ways, that has helped him build a 'nice-guy' image, which has led to players not being scared of him.

However, as Shaq mentioned, James continues to be respected by everyone around the league. His rivals know how impactful he can be, and even at 37, he continues to be a difference-maker for his team.

The difference between Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Several players have admitted that Michael Jordan instilled fear in his opponents with great ease. Jordan didn't hesitate to go up in his rivals' faces and was always keen to pounce on the opportunity to make clutch shots, no matter how difficult the chance was.

James, on the other hand, has always tried to be the player who makes the right play in late-game situations. He isn't one who always takes the final shot himself. James has never hesitated to give the ball up to a teammate who has a better chance of helping the team win.

His game has always been based on making plays easier and trying to create better opportunities to win matches. That is one of the major differences between James and Jordan. Both styles are effective and have been crucial to the success in their respective careers.

However, Jordan's style has always been deemed more aggressive. This difference between his and James' varied approaches also supports the fact that rival players feared MJ more than the 'King.'

