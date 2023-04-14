"Everybody talked down on me & gave me negative feedback” – James Harden asserts it was smart to quit Nets to join Sixers 

Before James Harden was with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was part of the Brooklyn Nets when the team attempted to form a big three. As the Sixers get ready to face the Nets in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, Harden reflected on what led to his departure from Brooklyn.

The Beard talked about what transpired that led to his trade request from the Nets.

"There's a lot of internal things that was going on which was one of the reasons why I made my decision," Harden said. "And everybody talked down on me and gave me negative feedback. ... But now fast forward today, nobody's like, 'OK, James was smart.'"

The 2017-18 MVP's time in Brooklyn was filled with off-court drama, which was heightened with on-court issues with his co-stars and coaches. The most notable issue that caused Harden to force his way out of the Nets' situation was the team's lack of consistency and success.

During his stint, Kyrie Irving had issues with the COVID-19 vaccination. This led to him playing 29 games last season, and just a few with Kevin Durant and Harden. (KD was injured in January, and Harden left the next month.) Despite the talent the team boasted, the three stars played only 16 games together while Harden was in Brooklyn (January 2021 to February 2022).

No one had a chance to see the full potential of the Nets' big three as they started becoming frustrated with the situation. Luckily for Harden, he's found a better team that has a good chance to win the title.

This is Harden's first full season with Philly, and it has resulted in some great things. He has formed an incredible duo with Joel Embiid, who has been tearing up the league since the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Looking back, it was far better than his stint with the Nets.

James Harden is the X-factor of the Sixers-Nets series

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden

The Nets and Sixers will open up the first round of the playoffs for the Eastern Conference this year. As the Brooklyn squad will try to stop Embiid down on the block, the Nets should also focus on James Harden to stop Philly's quest to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Like Embiid, Harden is just as talented and experienced in the postseason. Some would even argue that The Beard is more experienced since he's been in the league longer.

The 10-time All-Star's deadly playmaking could cause the Nets to lose focus and get flustered, especially on the open floor. Additionally, he's incredibly reliable from beyond the arc and could cause a ton of confusion for the defense.

