NBA rumors: Sixers could go after Damian Lillard if James Harden leaves in the offseason

Damian Lillard has been loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers, but it seems like his patience with the organization is fading. The Philadelphia 76ers, on the other hand, could lose James Harden in free agency this summer.

The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Sixers could replace Harden with Lillard if the former returns to the Houston Rockets. Harden was linked to the Rockets earlier this season, while Lillard seemingly sent a warning to the Blazers recently.

NBA analyst Nick Wright claimed on "The Herd" that if Philly has another playoff disappointment, Harden could bolt back to Houston. Wright then remarked that the Sixers will try to go after Lillard if the former MVP leaves.

"There are those odd murmurs that James Harden might leave and go back to Houston," Wright said. "If they flame out in the postseason, it could be a tough offseason for Philadelphia. I'm sure they would try to trade for Dame and remake the team that way."

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the favorites to win the NBA championship this season. They are third in the Eastern Conference and will face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs. They are poised to make it to the next round and will likely get matched up with the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers are nowhere near to being contenders. Damian Lillard has remained loyal to the Blazers, but has had a disappointing season as a team. Portland are reportedly looking to improve their roster this summer, but is it enough for Lillard to stay loyal?

Damian Lillard sends warning to Portland

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard seemingly sent a warning to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night in an appearance on ESPN's "Stephen A.'s World" show. Lillard made it clear that he wants the Blazers to become contenders next season. If that doesn't happen, Lillard will seriously think about his future.

"It ain't a threat," Lillard said. "I ain't gonna say I'm putting them on the clock. I'm just saying if those things can't be done, if we can't do something significant like that, then we won't have a chance to compete on that level. And then, not only will I have a decision to make, but I think the organization will, too."

#sascast Damian Lillard knows it is time for the Blazers to figure out how to win, or some tough conversations will have to be had on both sides Damian Lillard knows it is time for the Blazers to figure out how to win, or some tough conversations will have to be had on both sides#sascast https://t.co/ljXZfwDGpF

Lillard added that this coming offseason will be the most important summer for the Blazers since they drafted the superstar guard. Portland doesn't have enough cap space to sign a big-name free agent, but may have the pieces to acquire one. However, the Blazers also have the option to go full rebuild and cash in on Lillard while he's on his prime.

