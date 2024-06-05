"Everybody wants to see a reunion" - 3x NBA champion reads into LeBron James missing Kyrie Irving as his 'running mate' comments

LeBron James made headlines when he admitted recently that he misses his partnership with Kyrie Irving, who will play in the 2024 NBA Finals. Three-time champ Danny Green shared his thoughts on what James might be trying to imply when he commented on Irving.

In a recent episode of "NBA Today" on ESPN, the crew of Green, Zach Lowe, Malika Andrews and Chiney Ogwumike discussed LeBron's comments about Irving on the "Mind the Game" podcast with JJ Redick. Green felt that there's nothing to it but fans surely want to see them reunited.

"'Bron had some great times with him. I don't know what he has up his sleeve, you never know with 'Bron. It's funny to see, it's funny to watch. I do hope to see it but I don't think we will see it. I think everybody wants to see a reunion. Everybody loves to see a good reunion. I don't think we'll get that."

He added:

"LeBron has maybe a year or two left. I don't see Kyrie leaving Dallas. I don't see 'Bron going to Dallas either unless Bronny ends up there somehow and he makes some magic happen. But I don't see that happening. That duo is over. It was fun while it lasted. We'll enjoy it when they're done playing even more."

A reunion between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving is possible, especially with the former set to become a free agent. James is expected to opt out of his contract with the LA Lakers this summer although he's likely staying in Hollywood.

But if James wants to play with Irving again, he'll need to sign a cheap deal with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs could also lure him if they can draft Bronny this year. However, they only own the No. 58 pick in this year's draft and Bronny would be picked much earlier.

What did LeBron James say about Kyrie Irving?

In the latest episode of "Mind the Game" podcast with LeBron James and JJ Redick, the duo discussed the NBA Finals. So naturally, the conversation led to Kyrie Irving, who has a chance to win his first ring since 2016 when he and James helped Cleveland raise a banner.

Redick asked James what he thought of Irving and this is what "The King" said:

"I'm so f*cking happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth whatever the case maybe. And at the same time, I'm so f*cking mad at the same time that I'm not his running mate anymore. I just remembered those times. ... To have a guy like Kyrie Irving as the ultimate wildcard, that's like having a draw four in your hand every time someone deals you cards in UNO."

James also called Irving the most gifted player he has ever seen in the NBA. He sang a lot of praises for his former teammate and thought that the Mavs have a shot at winning the NBA championship.