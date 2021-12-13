"Everyone's trying to capitalize off the moment and it's taking away his moment" - Andre Iguodala on the pressure on Steph Curry to break Ray Allen's record as soon as possible

Steph Curry is just seven threes away from breaking Ray Allen's all-time three-point shooting record. Viewers have been glued to their screens over the Golden State Warriors' last two games, hoping to see the two-time MVP achieve the milestone.

Andre Iguodala shared his opinion on the pressure on Curry to surpass Allen's tally as soon as possible in a recent interview, mentioning that everyone needs to let Steph enjoy the moment himself.

Here's what he said to Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

"That's just a part of the new league. Everything is a narrative you know, just how you write it up and how many views it gets. So I think we kind of take away from the essence of the game sometimes. It's a huge accomplishment. I think we're holding it in the right regard from that angle.

"But every game it's like, everyone's just trying to capitalize off the moment and I think it's kind of taking away from his (Steph Curry's) moment. You know what I mean? You gotta do it tonight, so we can record it and monetize it.

"It's just kind of the new age of basketball phase we are in right now. So you know, it will happen, its just let it happen when it's supposed to, not rush it or not forcing it."

Steph Curry needed 16 threes to become the NBA's all-time leading three-point shooting leader against the Trail Blazers last week.

No player has managed to record 16 triples in a game, but because it was Curry, everyone expected him to achieve that feat and create history.

It didn't happen, though, and the Warriors guard failed to do so in the last match against the Sixers as well when he needed 10 threes. The pressure has been high, considering how historic this event would be.

Nevertheless, Steph Curry is bound to break Allen's record at some point. As Iguodala said, the media and the fans need to allow Curry to enjoy this process himself too.

Steph Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors veterans to play against Indiana Pacers

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors set off on a five-game East Coast road trip on Saturday. They lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first match.

They are scheduled to play a back-to-back set against the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

There have been discussions for the Warriors' veterans, including Steph Curry, to be rested for the match against the Pacers. However, as per the latest reports by Anthony Slater, Curry and the rest of the Dubs' veteran group will be in action for that matchup.

Indiana has been in stellar form over their last few games, having won three matches on the trot.

The Warriors are coming off a blowout loss against the Sixers. They could have found it difficult to beat Indiana without the likes of Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar