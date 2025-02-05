"Everything's personal" - LeBron James' former teammate reacts to Lakers superstar's stunning 1st-half performance vs Clippers

Following his squad's shocking Anthony Davis-for-Luka Doncic swap, LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James was locked in during Tuesday's road clash against the LA Clippers. The four-time MVP's dominant first-half performance left his former teammate Kendrick Perkins speculating about him trying to make a post-trade statement.

LA shook up the NBA landscape over the weekend by trading Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Doncic in a three-team deal involving the Utah Jazz. In the ensuing days, much has been made about the Lakers lacking a starting-caliber center. Meanwhile, others have speculated about the franchise now belonging to the 25-year-old Doncic.

However, with Doncic (calf) sidelined on Tuesday, James reminded everyone of his abilities. The 21-time All-Star finished the first half with 21 points, three rebounds, five assists, three steals and two 3-pointers, shooting 8-for-11 (72.7%) in 17 minutes.

His standout play helped the Lakers take a commanding 73-50 halftime lead in their crosstown rival's Intuit Dome.

Amid James' dominance, Perkins took to X/Twitter and quipped about the 22-year veteran having something to prove.

"I hope y'all bet the house on Bron tonight. Everything's personal," Perkins wrote.

The Lakers (28-19) entered the evening looking to win their third straight game. Their previous two victories also came without Davis, who was sidelined with an abdominal muscle strain leading up to being traded.

Skip Bayless says LeBron James made a "statement" to Luka Doncic with his impressive 1st-half display against Clippers

Among those who felt LeBron James had something to prove on Tuesday was his longtime detractor, Skip Bayless. The media personality also took note of the four-time NBA champion's sensational first-half showing against the Clippers, interpreting it as a message to Luka Doncic.

"LeBron is making a statement vs Clippers: 'Take your time, Luka. I'm just fine without you.' LeBron: 21 in the first half!" Bayless tweeted.

Nevertheless, Doncic's comeback timeline is coming into focus. The five-time All-Star, sidelined since suffering a left calf strain on Dec. 25, is reportedly considered "day-to-day."

Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Doncic is expected to "go through a five-on-five practice Wednesday" and is working on a "return-to-play plan."

Meanwhile, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Doncic is targeting a comeback during Saturday's home clash against the Indiana Pacers. Thus, it appears fans won't have to wait long to see Doncic make his Lakers debut alongside James.

