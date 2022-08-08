"Everything will depend on how I feel ... I was Batman, but now I’ll be Robin" - Former Most Improved Player winner opens up on sharing court with Luka Doncic at EuroBasket

Goran Dragic had high praise for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. The two are teaming up for Slovenia at the upcoming EuroBasket tournament. Dragic shared his thoughts on playing alongside the Slovenian wunderkind.

Goran Dragic has had a successful run in the NBA. Although his stint with the Brooklyn Nets didn't go according to plan, the 14-year NBA veteran will play with the Chicago Bulls next season.

However, before the NBA season, Dragic has another major tournament requiring his attention. The upcoming EuroBasket will be an important event featuring several European countries.

Having won the EuroBasket tournament with Slovenia in 2017, Dragic was also named the MVP of the tournament.

But four years later, the guard isn't necessarily in his prime. Knowing his situation, Dragic has decided to take on a supporting role while allowing Luka Doncic to shine. Talking to the Slovenian press, he said:

"I will play a little less minutes. I will not be at that level. I don’t know how much I played, 36 minutes per game? Everything will depend on how I feel. The role will definitely be different. I was Batman, but now I’ll be Robin."

Goran Dragic reportedly predicted a semifinal appearance for the Slovenian national team.

"The most important thing will be to make sure we have good chemistry and be a leader on the court and lift guys up when it’s most difficult," Dragic said.

With Luka Doncic at the helm of the Slovenian national team, the young superstar will have new expectations placed upon his shoulders. However, with a reliable veteran in Dragic to support him, Doncic may have his task as a leader simpler.

What can we expect from a Luka Doncic-Goran Dragic pairing?

Luka Doncic in action for Slovenia at the Tokyo Olympics

The upcoming EuroBasket will see Slovenia enter as the reigning champions. Although reigning tournament MVP Goran Dragic will be taking a supporting role, Slovenia will be served by a superstar in Luka Doncic.

The pairing of Doncic and Dragic presents an excellent combination for the Slovenian national team. The two recently combined for an incredible performance to lead their team to a win against Sweden.

Doncic ended the game with a dominant 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Meanwhile, Dragic contributed 20 points to the winning effort.

The win emerges as an important one, leading them to the second round of the World Cup qualifiers. With evidence of a successful partnership, Slovenia can be assured of the duo as they prepare for the EuroBasket.

Doncic previously led Slovenia to a respectable showing at the Tokyo Olympics. Considering that the young star has been consistent with his conditioning, the future looks bright for the Slovenian national team.

