Ex-76ers forward reveals Michael Jordan's unfiltered take on LeBron James' era fit

The debate on who the better player is between LeBron James and Michael Jordan will never be fully answered. This is partially because they played in two different eras of basketball. How the game is played constantly evolves, and this will remain a factor when comparing two athletes from different eras.

However, it appears that Jordan has given James a level of praise that places him in rarified air. Former NBA player Jayson Williams dished on what the Chicago Bulls legend thought of the four-time NBA champion to Brandon "ScoopB" Robinson.

It began when ScoopB asked Williams if he could make an argument for James in the GOAT conversation.

"Different eras," Williams said. "But I asked Michael this when we played golf about five months ago, and he said, 'LeBron James could play in any era.'"

Jayson Williams is a one-time All-Star who played at the peak of Michael Jordan's career. He was taken 21st by the Phoenix Suns in 1990, but his draft rights were traded to the Philadelphia 76ers before he could play a single game for Phoenix.

After just two seasons as a role player with the Sixers, he was traded to the New Jersey Nets. He spent the remainder of his nine-year NBA career with the Nets. He made the All-Star team in 1997-98.

Williams' first season was also the first year that Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls won their first championship. His lone All-Star season in 1998 was the year that the Bulls brought home their sixth title.

Jayson Williams talked about Michael Jordan and the 1998 All-Star Game where he faced Kobe Bryant

While the 1998 All-Star Game was the only time that Jayson Williams earned an All-Star nod, it'll be remembered for more than that. That year was also the first time that a young Kobe Bryant made the team — his sophomore season in the league.

Fans caught a glimpse of what was discussed in the locker room when "The Last Dance" was aired. In it, Jordan and the East All-Stars can be seen and heard talking about Bryant.

Specifically, Jordan said that Bryant would go out there and battle everyone one-on-one. Jordan then said that he'd be more than happy to oblige by facing Bryant.

However, it seems there's more to it that fans didn't get to see. Williams, who was an East All-Star, shared what else Jordan said to ScoopB.

"Well, you know Michael is the loudest one in the room, right?," Williams said. "He was coming in there letting us all know he wasn’t going to take the ball out because in the All-Star Game, when you take the ball out, you don’t get it back.

"He was just saying, ‘I want the ball, and I want it every time!’ He was looking to create an enemy on the court so he could go out there and do what he’s gotta do."

That game concluded in favor of the East All-Stars, with Michael Jordan as the leading scorer. He dropped a game-high 23 points and was the only player in the game to cross the 20-point benchmark.

Not far behind him, though, was Kobe Bryant. He was the second-highest scorer in the game with 18 for the West.

