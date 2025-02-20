  • home icon
Ex-ESPN NBA host with pro-choice views eyes Republican Senate spot as 'antithesis to Tim Walz'

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Feb 20, 2025 20:42 GMT
Ex-ESPN NBA host with pro-choice views eyes Republican Senate spot as 'antithesis to Tim Walz'

Former ESPN host Michele Tafoya is considering a run for the U.S. Senate seat in Minnesota. Reports indicate that several Republicans have reached out to Tafoya after Democratic Senator Tina Smith announced that she will not seek reelection in 2026.

In an interview with WDAY Radio on Wednesday, Tafoya said:

"When Tina Smith made her announcement, my phone practically exploded. I’ve been talking to everyone from Tim Scott (R-SC) to people here locally, people in the establishment, but the ultimate thing for me is my family.
"I think Minnesota is starving for a moderate Republican who doesn’t tell them that they’re going to ban abortion who is the antithesis of the Tim Walz regime."
Tafoya, a former ESPN and NBC sportscaster, left sports after Super Bowl LVI to enter the podcasting world, discussing political issues. She also reportedly joined Kendall Qualls' GOP gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota.

In a 2015 interview with Sports Illustrated, Tafoya described herself as a "pro-choice conservative with libertarian leanings." Recently, her social media posts have shown support for former President Donald Trump.

ESPN's NBA host Stephen A. Smith blasts Democrats for lack of resonance with American people

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has dismissed speculation about a potential run for president in 2028. On "The Stephen A. Smith Show," the NBA analyst said his name is only being mentioned because of the Democratic Party's current struggles.

According to the NBA analyst, the party had no voice that could echo the sentiments of the American people. He added:

"The sad part is that I’d still beat any Democrat out there right now, because who the hell is resonating with the American people? I have no interest in getting involved moreso than punditry and commentary, but you better hope I stay feeling that way." (1:02:37)
Alluding to the multiple media houses proposing his name as a Presidential candidate, the NBA analyst said he was not leaning toward running for office. However, Smith added that if he knew he had a great chance to win, he would not deny the chance.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Edited by Ribin Peter
