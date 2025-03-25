Ex-ESPN vet Jemele Hill shares how Stephen A. Smith played spoilsport in her dating life

During her rise as a sports journalist, Jemele Hill spent over a decade at ESPN, working numerous on- and off-camera roles. Years later, she opened up about how being employed at the network impacted her social life.

On Monday, Hill appeared on the Dan Le Batard Show and discussed various topics, including her time at ESPN. When Stephen A. Smith was mentioned, Hill talked about the lowlights of her dating life.

Before getting married in 2019, Jemele Hill had certain dating rules. Anytime a man asked her about Stephen A. or Skip Bayless, it immediately meant the potential relationship was going nowhere.

"If they ask me about Stephen A. Smith or Skip Bayless, immediately that dude was canceled," Hill said. "Immediately. Like no, I don’t want anything to do with you.”

“There is nothing more unsexy and unflattering than when you’re talking to somebody who’s a potential love interest and you’re … trying to get to know them and they’re like, ‘so what’s Stephen A. Smith like?'”

Hill started at ESPN in 2006, working as a columnist for the network's website, primarily covering the NBA. She eventually became an on-air talent, appearing on programs such as Sportscenter and First Take. Hill's tenure with ESPN lasted 12 years before her departure in 2018.

Jemele Hill reacts to Stephen A. Smith's viral encounter with LeBron James

Jemele Hill's recent comments are just the latest instance of her talking about Stephen A. Smith since her departure from ESPN. The longtime journalist was also one of many people who provided their thoughts on his viral encounter earlier this month.

About three weeks ago, LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith had a conversation courtside at an LA Lakers game that quickly went viral. The 21-time All-Star was visibly upset with the ESPN host. It has since been revealed that LeBron approached Stephen A. regarding comments he made about his son, Bronny James.

This interaction made headlines for days, with Stephen A. offering explanations on what happened on numerous platforms. Among those reacting to the situation was Jemele Hill. Hill felt that a player approaching an analyst in this manner reminded her of old-school journalism.

"Being confronted by players is sometimes part of the job," Hill wrote on X. "I don’t mind it because it’s frankly what keeps us honest. The way it worked is that when you wrote or said something that a player didn’t like, you had to go in the locker room the next day and face them."

Things have died down since these two had their heated exchange, with Stephen A. recently changing his tune regarding the Lakers rookie.

