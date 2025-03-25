Ex-Lakers forward reacts to Tiger Woods' shocking relationship announcement with Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods made a big announcement on his social media. The golf superstar player announced his romantic relationship with Vanessa Trump, the former wife of US President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr.

On his Instagram post, Woods posted two pictures with Vanessa, the second showing the couple all cozied up with Vanessa romantically placing her head on Woods' right shoulder. The billionaire golfer also wrote a heartfelt message while announcing his relationship.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" Woods wrote. "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Among many people flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages for the new couple, some known faces also reacted to the golf superstar making an announcement about his romantic life.

Former LA Lakers player Carlos Boozer commented on the post with a series of fire emojis:

Carlos Boozer's comment

Report: Tiger Woods' awkward conversation with ex-wife Elin Nordegren after relationship announcement with Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods was married to his ex-wife Elin Nordegren for over half a decade. The couple were together till 2010 before Woods' infidelity broke into public. Despite the marriage ending, the former couple have remained close, one of the reasons being co-parenting their two children.

According to reports by Daily Mail, when Tiger Woods broke the news to Nordegren, who is also sometimes around him in the capacity of a friend, she was surprised. It was reported that Woods and Nordegren had an "awkward" but "civil" conversation about his new romantic life with Vanessa Trump.

The outlet also reported that Nordegren was surprised that her former husband was dating someone from the Trump family. However, the nature of the conversation always remained friendly.

"It was a pleasant, almost friendly conversation,” an insider told Daily Mail. “Her response at first was like ‘Seriously? A Trump? For real?"

According to the source, although Tiger Woods and his former wife do not involve themselves in each other's romantic life, they keep each other involved for the sake of their children.

"They’re not the type to give each other their ‘blessing’ per se, but they keep each other in the loop with anyone who is going to spend any amount of time around the kids," the source told Daily Mail.

Tiger and Nordegren have a 16-year-old son, Charlie Woods, and a daughter. Sam Alexis Woods, who is 17 years old.

