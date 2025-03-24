"You don't owe anyone anything": Bronny James' GF's dad, Carlos Boozer & others react as Tiger Woods hard launches relationship with Vanessa Trump

In late November, reports emerged that Tiger Woods had been dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. Two weeks into March, People confirmed that the golfing legend and the former actress and model were in a relationship. Woods made the rumors official with an Instagram post on Sunday.

Woods, owner of 15 major titles, captioned the post:

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Dondre Whitfield, the father of Bronny James’ girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, reacted to the post, writing:

“Bro, you don’t owe anyone anything. No explanations or photos. Period. Live life bro.”

Reactions to Tiger Woods' IG announcement of his relationship with Vanessa Trump on Sunday. [photo: @tigerwoods/IG]

Carlos Boozer, LeBron James’ former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, used fire emojis in his comment.

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg wanted to keep his reaction private and asked the five-time Masters champion to “check ya dm.”

Ivanka Trump, the younger sister of Donald Trump Jr., shared her thoughts as well:

“So happy for you both! 🥰🥰”

Tiger Woods loves his privacy. When he married his former wife, Elin Nordegren, they tied the knot at an exclusive ceremony in Barbados. Even when the golfer’s cheating scandal shocked the world in 2009 and 2010, he kept a semblance of privacy despite all the hoopla.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner also had relationships with Lindsay Vonn and Erica Herman after her divorce from Nordegren in 2010. Like before, he desperately wanted to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

On Sunday, Tiger Woods confirmed he was dating Vanessa Trump and, unsurprisingly, asked to have some space.

Tiger Woods once sat on the fence in greatest of all-time debate between Michael Jordan and Bronny James’ father

Tiger Woods knows a thing or two about ruling a sport for years. Some would even contend that he would have been the unquestioned greatest golfer of all time if not for multiple brutal back injuries.

In 2018, the 11-time PGA Player of the Year winner had this to say about the Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT debate:

"They're both great in different ways. I think that, if you look at MJ [Jordan], he was a prolific scorer and played defense like no other. He was always First Team All-Defense. But LeBron's [James] different. He's like a hybrid of MJ and Magic (Johnson), which is so different because he's bringing the ball up a lot. MJ never really did that.”

Seven years after the comment, Bronny James’ father continues to defy Father Time. Fans might be interested to know if Tiger Woods has changed his opinion over the years.

