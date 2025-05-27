Ex-Lakers guard explains how 'brushing shoulders' with Steph Curry and LeBron James catapulted his brand

Not so long ago, D'Angelo Russell was projected to be the next big thing in the NBA. Coming out of Ohio State, he was supposed to be the LA Lakers' savior.

That wasn't the case, but he still got to learn the ropes from Kobe Bryant. Then, after multiple stops, he made his way to the Bay Area to play with Steph Curry. Russell eventually returned to Southern California for a second stint with the Lakers, and then, he teamed up with LeBron James.

Now, looking back on all those steps, he acknowledges that he was blessed and honored with an opportunity to pick the brains of some of the most popular athletes on Earth. Talking on his podcast, he said it helped him take his brand to new heights.

"I don't know how to explain it, but I felt like I'm the little brother to all the people that they're huge fans of," Russell said (6:46). "All these dudes that I got like, brush shoulders with, it helped expand my brand elsewhere on accident. So, it's pretty cool."

Russell announced the release of his first signature sneaker, and he's currently on a brand tour in China, where all the above-mentioned players also have huge followings.

D'Angelo Russell was traumatized with the Lakers

Nevertheless, it hasn't all been great for D'Angelo Russell, particularly in his two stints with the Purple & Gold.

First, he didn't get to play much as a rookie, and his controversy with Nick Young also got him a bad rap. Then, in his return, he constantly complained about his role with the offense.

In a Q&A session with HoopsHype, the former No. 2 pick even admitted to being a little 'traumatized' during his second stint in Los Angeles, adding that he felt great about returning to Brooklyn. He said:

"It’s great. I would never take it for granted, coming from where I came from. Obviously, I was a little traumatized there. To be here and get the opportunity to just be me where there’s familiarity as well is just icing on the cake."

So far, Russell has played for the Lakers, Nets, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, but he's looked the most comfortable in Brooklyn.

He will be a free agent in the offseason, and it will be interesting to see whether the Nets manage to keep him around.

