Ex-Lakers guard makes major claim about DK Metcalf's NBA potential after Steelers WR's dunking video resurfaces

Former NBA player Lou Williams watched footage of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf playing pickup basketball. Metcalf's video displayed his athletic skills, as he dunked on his opponents whenever he had the opportunity. The NFL star also made long-range shots, demonstrating his versatility on the court.

After seeing how skilled and athletic Metcalf is on the hardwood, Williams gave his assessment of the football star. According to the three-time Sixth Man of the Year, the 6-foot-4 athlete has what it takes to become a good basketball player.

The former LA Lakers guard said Metcalf needs the dedication to work and develop his skills to reach his potential in basketball. But his raw talent on the court is a sign of having a "good foundation."

"Size and build, if he would train and took it seriously, he has that working for him," Williams said. "You can train that size and that body into being a pretty good professional basketball player. It look like he got good bones already. Look like he got a great foundation of being a good basketball player."

Metcalf isn't the only football player who has shown off their basketball talents. However, the WR brings a unique intensity to the game.

Players like Micah Parsons and Puka Nacua have also showcased their basketball talents at the Celebrity Game. In the 2024 edition of the event, the two NFL players had back-to-back dunks.

DK Metcalf put on a show in his NBA All-Star Celebrity Game appearance

DK Metcalf put on a show for NFL and NBA fans when he participated in the All-Star Celebrity Game in 2023. He played for "Team Dwyane," the celebrity team formed by Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. Metcalf's selection was the best decision, as he dominated the game.

He finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. He became a showstopper with his six slam dunks. After the game, he earned MVP honors.

Ironically, the NFL reached out to Metcalf after he won the Celebrity Game MVP. The football league informed the former Seattle Seahawks player that he would undergo a Performance Enhancing Substance test.

He posted the photo of the text he received on his Instagram account.

"From DK Metcalf’s IG story: NFL requiring him to administer Performance Enhancing Substance test following his MVP showing at the NBA Celebrity All-Star game and the viral video of his one-handed catch. SMH," NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X on February 2023.

While other NFL players continue to show their basketball skills, no one can arguably compare to Metcalf's athleticism.

