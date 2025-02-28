Ex-Lakers guard predicts LeBron James' farewell tour to 'eclipse' Kobe Bryant’s legendary retirement: "It was surreal"

Despite a 22-year career, it is hard to fathom for any fan not to find LeBron James on the NBA court. James has consistently entertained fans worldwide for over two decades, even to his haters.

Former LA Lakers guard Lou Williams, who was Kobe Bryant's teammate in his farewell season, witnessed the grandest farewell tour of his life. However, the former NBA player thinks that when James hangs up his boots, his farewell tour will eclipse Bryant's.

"I experienced Kobe's farewell tour, and it was surreal to travel with him in and out of cities, different fan bases, and to be celebrated the way that he was," Williams said on "Run It Back." "I don't think LeBron's is going to be anything short of that. I think, at minimum, it's going to reach that level."

"If not eclipse, would be greater than that," Williams added. "You're talking about, again, somebody who's had a 21-year career, competed at a high level, still competing at a high level."

Williams said that if James announced his retirement, every city and team would prepare to welcome him, just like what happened with Bryant when he announced his retirement in November 2015.

"If LeBron makes a proper announcement that 'I'm stepping away from the game' and this gives everybody an opportunity to kind of prepare for him coming into their cities, this is going to be one of the biggest celebrations of a career that we've ever seen," Williams said.

LeBron James has been the face of the league for almost two decades now. Unlike other NBA greats, he has remained a dominant force for as many years and gave fans some of the greatest performances in the league's history.

Moreover, the way James has been playing lately, it seems like he still has much left in the tank. But if the Lakers star himself is to be believed, he doesn't have much time left in his career.

LeBron James recently revealed his retirement timeline

The question around LeBron James' retirement has been looming for quite some time now. However, unlike his predecessors, questions around James' retirement haven't been because of his game but because he already turned 40.

On Nov. 14, the LA Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-123, and James became the oldest player to record three consecutive triple-doubles. After the game, he was asked how long he would play, and the four-time NBA champion said he wouldn't play much longer.

"I’m not going to play that much longer, to be completely honest," James told reporters. "I don’t know how many years that is. If it’s one year or two years, whatever the case may be."

“I said the other night, I’m not playing until the wheels fall off. I’m not going to be that guy. I’m not going to be the guy who is disrespecting the game because I just wanted to be out on the floor. That won’t be me."

LeBron James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.7 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game. He is shooting 52.0%, including 39.7% from the 3-point line.

