During his playing career, Shaquille O'Neal was known as a dominant force in the NBA. To his teammates, he was much more than that.

Ad

Despite his massive frame and imposing nature, O'Neal was a playful character, sometimes to a fault. As fans may have heard in multiple stories, he used to take things to the next level.

Former Lakers trainer Gary Vitti revealed a wild story involving O'Neal, a urinal and some used toilet paper.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So I go over to the urinal and I made the big mistake of not checking to see if he was in the stall," Vitti said on Tuesday (30:37), via "Byron Scott's Fast Break."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I'm peeing, good flow, everything's good. All of a sudden, I hear my name being called behind me. I turn around and he's standing up, seven feet tall, right? He's standing up in the stall, and he's holding a piece of toilet paper after he wiped his butt with it."

Vitti had his suspicions about what was about to happen, and he pleaded to O'Neal not to do anything crazy.

Ad

"I said it about as nicely as I possibly could," Vitti said. "So, you know what was on the toilet paper, right? So, I turn (and say), 'Oh man, that's disgusting.' (He said), 'Look at it.' I said, 'I'm not looking at it.' I see something out of the corner of my eye. He threw it at me."

Ad

Ad

It's safe to say that not many people would've been able to get away with that prank, but it's O'Neal we're talking about.

Shaquille O'Neal makes a wild Super Bowl promise

Shaquille O'Neal continues to be the same playful big man that he is, and he's still proud of his body.

He vowed to walk a New York City block completely naked if his beloved Dallas Cowboys don't win the Super Bowl this upcoming season.

Ad

"We got a shot every year," O'Neal said on Tuesday, via Overtime. "We're going to win the Super Bowl, and if not, I'll walk a New York City block, butt *ss naked."

O'Neal is a man of his word, and he's never been afraid of being the center of attention. However, the Cowboys are not favorites to win the 2026 Super Bowl, and The Big Apple could be in for quite a show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More