During his playing career, Shaquille O'Neal was known as a dominant force in the NBA. To his teammates, he was much more than that.
Despite his massive frame and imposing nature, O'Neal was a playful character, sometimes to a fault. As fans may have heard in multiple stories, he used to take things to the next level.
Former Lakers trainer Gary Vitti revealed a wild story involving O'Neal, a urinal and some used toilet paper.
"So I go over to the urinal and I made the big mistake of not checking to see if he was in the stall," Vitti said on Tuesday (30:37), via "Byron Scott's Fast Break."
"I'm peeing, good flow, everything's good. All of a sudden, I hear my name being called behind me. I turn around and he's standing up, seven feet tall, right? He's standing up in the stall, and he's holding a piece of toilet paper after he wiped his butt with it."
Vitti had his suspicions about what was about to happen, and he pleaded to O'Neal not to do anything crazy.
"I said it about as nicely as I possibly could," Vitti said. "So, you know what was on the toilet paper, right? So, I turn (and say), 'Oh man, that's disgusting.' (He said), 'Look at it.' I said, 'I'm not looking at it.' I see something out of the corner of my eye. He threw it at me."
It's safe to say that not many people would've been able to get away with that prank, but it's O'Neal we're talking about.
Shaquille O'Neal makes a wild Super Bowl promise
Shaquille O'Neal continues to be the same playful big man that he is, and he's still proud of his body.
He vowed to walk a New York City block completely naked if his beloved Dallas Cowboys don't win the Super Bowl this upcoming season.
"We got a shot every year," O'Neal said on Tuesday, via Overtime. "We're going to win the Super Bowl, and if not, I'll walk a New York City block, butt *ss naked."
O'Neal is a man of his word, and he's never been afraid of being the center of attention. However, the Cowboys are not favorites to win the 2026 Super Bowl, and The Big Apple could be in for quite a show.
