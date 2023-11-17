Ex-LeBron James teammate can't stop grinning while sharing hilarious parody of Draymond Green-Rudy Gobert scuffle

LeBron James' former teammate Richard Jefferson reacted to a video parody of the fight between Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert. Green was suspended without pay for five games, while Gobert was only fined for his part in the fight on Tuesday night.

Jefferson, who is active on TikTok, shared a video parody of the Green-Gobert fight. It was dubbed using the viral exchange between Oklahoma senator Markwayne Mullin and union leader Sean O'Brien. The two grown men almost got into a fistfight at the Capitol before Vermont senator Bernie Sanders stepped in to prevent it.

It was a hilarious clip showing various parts of the fight between Green and Gobert perfectly lining up with what Mullin, O'Brien and Sanders were saying in their video. Jefferson could not stop smiling because it was that funny.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The heated exchange between senator Markwayne Mullin and Sean O'Brien continued throughout the session. Cooler heads prevailed in the end as the two seemingly made up and agreed to have coffee together.

Meanwhile, cooler heads didn't prevail during the fight between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels started it by tugging each other's jerseys. Thompson's jersey was ripped and funnily enough, he wore a new one before he got ejected along with McDaniels.

During the melee, Rudy Gobert tried to break up the fight by putting his arms around Thompson. Draymond Green thought it was an act of aggression, so he became aggressive rather than break up the fight like a normal human being. He put Gobert in a headlock and dragged him for a few feet before players and coaches calmed him down.

Green was also ejected from the game, while Gobert was deemed as a "peacemaker" so he stayed on the floor. The Timberwolves escaped the Chase Center with another win against the struggling Warriors.

Also Read: Former New York stars Carmelo Anthony and Odell Beckham Jr. link up before Bengals-Ravens TNF matchup

How much money will Draymond Green lose due to the suspension?

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

The NBA has had enough of Draymond Green's antics and suspended him for the just fifth time in his career. However, Green's latest suspension is for five games and he's not going to get paid. How much money is the former Defensive Player of the Year losing?

ESPN's Bobby Marks reported on Wednesday that Green will lose $153,941 per game and a total of $769,704 for the duration of the suspension. Green started serving his suspension on Thursday as the Golden State Warriors welcomed the OKC Thunder.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "I would have a chance to flourish better" - Stephen A. Smith chooses Steph Curry over LeBron James as his teammate if he turned pro