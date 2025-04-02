Ex-NBA champ anoints Nikola Jokic with iconic 2-words after mind-boggling career night

Nikola Jokic logged a 61-point triple-double in Denver's 140-139 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Although the team came up short of securing a win, Jokic's 61 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists left fans and his peers impressed.

On Wednesday, Kevin Garnett reposted a tweet that he made where he compared Nikola Jokic to Magic Johnson. The Hall of Famer changed his comparison to a blend of Magic Johnson and Wilt Chamberlain.

"Magic Chamberlain," Garnett tweeted.

Jokic tied Chamberlain's single-season triple-double record by a center, positioning him to surpass Chamberlain with 32 triple-doubles before the end of the regular season.

Additionally, his triple-double against Minnesota put him alongside Luka Doncic and James Harden as the only players to log 60-point triple-doubles in NBA history, with his 61 points setting the record for most scored in a triple-double performance.

Jokic also became the first player since Michael Jordan to record more than 60 points and more than 50 minutes in a game, and tied Shaquille O'Neal for career 50-point games (three).

While he and the Nuggets weren't able to secure a win, his play earned him plenty of praise, including from opposing players.

"He might be the best basketball player I've ever seen," - Anthony Edwards praises Nikola Jokic following 2OT clash

During the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, who were the defending champions.

Jokic entered Tuesday's matchup with a chip on his shoulder, reportedly telling Nuggets coach Michael Malone that he wanted to play the entire game.

Although the team came up short in securing a win after a pair of late-game blunders by Russell Westbrook, some of the Timberwolves stars had nothing but positive things to say about Jokic during their postgame locker room interviews.

"That might have been the best game of my life that I've been a part of," Anthony Edwards said to reporters. "Nikola Jokic, he might be the best basketball player I've ever seen. Like, close up. He's incredible. The MVP race is tough, man. He had 60."

Julius Randle also praised Jokic.

"I told him he's incredible," Randle said, via Dane Moore. "That dude is absolutely ridiculous. That sh** was unbelievable. He's doing all type of crazy sh** out there. I don't even know how to explain it."

Despite Jokic's 61-point outing, he is still a considerable betting underdog in the NBA's MVP race. According to FanDuel, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a -4000 betting favorite, while Jokic is a +1000 underdog.

Whether or not that changes before the end of the regular season, only time will tell.

