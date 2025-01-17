Ex-NBA champ hilariously predicts Jimmy Butler's meeting with Micky Arison using iconic Wolf of Wall Street meme

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler reportedly met with team owner Micky Arison ahead of the conclusion of his seven-game suspension and amid his trade request. However, his teammate, former NBA champion Kevin Love, hilariously hinted that a new development could have been discussed after the meeting.

On Instagram, Love posted a clip from the 2013 film "The Wolf of Wall Street," starring Leonardo DiCaprio, on Thursday. The scene that the Cleveland Cavaliers star posted was when Jordan Belfort (DiCaprio's character) announced that he wasn't leaving.

"LIVE LOOK - Jimmy after his meeting with Micky #getmyjoyback," Love posted on IG.

Whatever Jimmy Butler and Arison discussed in their meeting hasn't been revealed. However, the star forward will reportedly return to action on Friday when Miami takes on the Denver Nuggets, a familiar foe. The six-time All-Star has been removed from Miami's injury report, hinting at his potential return.

Additionally, the Heat will bring back their famous Miami Vice jerseys for the rest of the season. Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported that the franchise will wear the fan-favorite jerseys on the same day Butler returns to action.

Which teams have been linked to Jimmy Butler?

There hasn't been any progress with Butler's trade request. However, there are still a few teams that could be open to trading for the 35-year-old star. One team in the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors, has not ruled out the possibility of acquiring Butler via trade.

According to Doug Smith of The Star, there have been rumors that the Raptors are trying to get involved in the Butler sweepstakes.

"But believe without doubt that general manager Bobby Webster and president Masai Ujiri are trying to be facilitators — and benefactors — in what ultimately happens with Butler, the disgruntled Heat wing who has asked for a trade," Smith wrote.

Another team in the East that has not ruled out the option of trading for Butler is the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks were reportedly not among Butler's preferred destinations, but The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that Milwaukee could still be a potential destination.

"And while it remains unclear which teams are truly willing to get into the Butler business, two league sources insisted that the Milwaukee Bucks have not, contrary to reports, been told by Butler’s camp that he doesn’t want to play there," Amick wrote.

Jimmy Butler's future is still uncertain, but other organizations may be interested in trading for him.

