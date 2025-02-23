Ex-NBA coach George Karl shares cryptic message for Gregg Popovich with legendary coach's future uncertain

After months of being away from the team, new updates regarding Gregg Popovich emerged over the weekend. As the San Antonio Spurs legend continues to get his health in order, one former coach made a cryptic post about his future.

Popovich has not been with the team since November due to what has now been labeled as a "mild" stroke. As the final stretch of the regular season gets underway, he is not expected to be back with the Spurs this year.

This news is the latest blow to the Spurs, as the franchise lost another key pillar earlier this week. All-Star big man Victor Wembanyama will also miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a blood clot.

Following the latest reporting on Gregg Popovich, longtime NBA head coach George Karl took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the news. He posted a photo of him Pop, congratulating him for "moving forward." This cryptic post indicates that the legendary coach could finally be deciding to call it a career.

"Congrats my friend. Happy for you on moving forward!!"

As of now, there are no reports that Popovich plans on retiring as head coach of the Spurs. He's held the position for almost three decades now, delivering the franchise five championships during his tenure.

Karl has had more than his fair share of battles with Popovich, coaching in the NBA from 1984 to 2016.

Gregg Popovich still keeps close contact with Victor Wembanyama following blood clot

Despite dealing with health issues of his own, Popovich is still doing what he can to be a leader for the Spurs. One NBA insider detailed the role he's played following the team's latest major setback.

While on NBA Countdown Saturday, Shams Charania dove more into Victor Wembanyama missing the rest of the season. He also cited that Popovich has kept close contact with the emerging superstar as he begins his road to recovery.

"Sources tell me Wembanyama and coach Gregg Popovich have been in very active communication in the wake of this diagnosis," Charania said. "They've been speaking frequently and from my understanding Gregg Popovich has been very hands on with Victor Wembanyama."

Being away from the team doesn't seem to be stopping Popovich from doing what he can to help the Spurs. Remaining engaged with Wembanyama is a testament to how dedicated he is to the job all the years later.

Losing Wembanyama for the season is a tough blow for the Spurs, but they are confident he'll be able to make a full recovery. With reaching the playoffs out of the question now, they can focus on getting new addition De'Aaron Fox acclimated. San Antonio should also use the coming weeks for development, giving young prospects like Stephon Castle extended minutes.

