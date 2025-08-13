  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kevin Durant
  • Ex-NBA player Austin Rivers believes Kevin Durant's offensive game is twice as good as LeBron James despite 11,613 points difference

Ex-NBA player Austin Rivers believes Kevin Durant's offensive game is twice as good as LeBron James despite 11,613 points difference

By Evan Bell
Published Aug 13, 2025 18:17 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Austin Rivers explains why Kevin Durant is a better offensive player than LeBron James (image credit: IMAGN)

For former NBA guard Austin Rivers, LeBron James' offensive game pales in comparison to Kevin Durant's. James is widely considered as one of the greatest players ever, but his scoring ability is not better than the Rockets forward's, according to Rivers.

Ad

Durant is trailing James by more than 11,000 points on the NBA's all-time scoring list, but Rivers said that he has a deeper offensive bag. He explained why he gave the edge to Durant when looking at stricly offense.

“LeBron is number one (in scoring), but his game doesn’t match a prototypical scorer," Rivers said on Wednesday, via "The Ringer NBA Show." "It’s also not sexy. LeBron’s game is built on force, sheer will, dedication, his mind, his IQ, the way he is able to dissect and control a game, and power, above anything else. He wills himself to the basket.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"LeBron has scored more points than Kevin, but Kevin can score in a much bigger variety of ways than LeBron. ... You can argue with the wall, but that’s just the truth. LeBron doesn’t have half the offensive bag that Kevin has."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Both players have unique builds that allowed them to dominate the game in different ways. However, Rivers noted that in the twilight years of his career, James has improved his 3-point shot.

Ad

Austin Rivers weighs in on the greatest scorers he's seen play in addition to Kevin Durant

Austin RIvers name-dropped elite scorers when asked who were the greatest offensive players he's ever seen.

In addition to Kevin Durant, Rivers mentioned Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, among others.

"I would say Kevin (Durant), Carmelo (Anthony), James Harden, Kobe (Bryant), Michael (Jordan) and (Allen) Iverson are the best scorers I’ve ever seen,” Rivers said on Wednesday, via "The Ringer NBA Show."
Ad

Rivers also noted how all of the players he mentioned have midrange games, something that he thinks is still important in the modern NBA.

He explained that midrange shots are looked at as being less important than 3-pointers. However, come playoff time, teams often find themselves in need of a player who can knock down a midrange shot late in the game.

According to a YouTube analysis, 40% of all shots in 1988 were from the midrange. That number dropped to 13% in 2013, with 3-pointers accounting for 39% of all shots during NBA games.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications