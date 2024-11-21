Ex-NBA player leaves LeBron James out of all-time top 2, chooses Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Over the past two decades, LeBron James has cemented himself as one of the greatest NBA players ever. However, one former player put a pair of all-time greats over the league's all-time leading scorer.

While appearing on the "Ball Don't Stop" podcast, longtime NBA forward Will Barton covered an array of topics. Among the things he touched on were the two players he holds in high regard as the best ever.

Barton does not knock LeBron James, but also didn't have him in his top two. Instead, he feels Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are the best talents to ever grace an NBA court.

"I feel like it's Mike and Kobe, and then everyone else," Barton said. "And I feel like Kobe is a little better than Mike."

During his 11-year run in the league, Barton had the chance to play against Kobe and LeBron. His journey began in 2012 when the Portland Trail Blazers drafted him in the second round.

Despite being a second-round pick, Barton managed to have a long career in the league. He'd become a bit of a journeyman, suiting up for four different franchises in his decade-plus long run.

Barton started his career with the Blazers but went on to play for the Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors. The offensive-minded wing isn't far removed from being on a roster, last playing in 2023.

Will Barton explains why he put Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant over LeBron James

When giving his reasoning for his top two, Will Barton brought up the main argument people make for LeBron James. That is his all-around elite skill set, most notably his passing ability at the forward position.

Barton argues that Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were also good passers, but their mindset was different. They felt scoring was the most important facet of the game, which is why most of their energy went towards it.

"The biggest knock I see sometimes on Mike and Kobe when it comes to LeBron is LeBron is just a better overall basketball player," Barton said. "I tell people all the time, Kobe and Mike were gifted passers."

"The most important thing in the game is the score, not matter how you slice it. And they understood that."

When it comes to facilitation, LeBron James is undoubtedly above MJ and Kobe. At his peak, the most assists Jordan averaged in a season was 8.0 (1988-89). While that is a respectable amount, the LA Lakers star has averaged eight or more assists in seven different seasons. His most is 10.2, when he won the assist title in 2020.

At the end of the day, all three of these players belong in the GOAT conversation. They're all elite talents who thrived in different areas of the game. Who gets put over who simply comes down to preference of who is making the list and what they value most.

