Ex-NFL star ties Pope Leo XIV’s Chicago roots to make bullish Michael Jordan claim

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday to claim that the newly elected Pope Leo XIV's view of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Griffin tied the Pope's Chicago roots to claim that he regards Jordan as the NBA's greatest of all time.
"The new Pope is from Chicago. He definitely believes Michael Jordan is the GOAT," Griffin tweeted.
Pope Leo XIV is a Chicago-native and is the first Pope to come from the United States. He spent much of the 1980s in Chicago, when Jordan was on the come-up. However, he was primarily in Peru in the 1990s when Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to two three-peat runs.
During ESPN's Get Up segment on Sunday, former NBA star and analyst Kendrick Perkins shared what Steph Curry must do to enter the GOAT conversation alongside Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
Reacting to Curry's performance in the Golden State Warriors' first-round playoff series victory against the Houston Rockets, Perkins shared that Curry is one championship and one Finals MVP away from entering the debate.
"Steph Curry is one championship away and one Finals MVP away from entering the GOAT conversation,” Perkins said. “Real talk. He's one championship and one Finals MVP away from entering the GOAT conversation. And I would dare somebody to try to argue or make me seem like I'm saying something ridiculous."
Perkins further talked about how Curry has changed the game and cited his spectacular performances on a day-to-day basis to substantiate his claim.
Curry has four NBA titles and one Finals MVP to his name so far, and has a decent shot at clinching a fifth title this season. The Golden State Warriors are 1-1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their second-round series, and Curry is expected to be out for at least the next two games due to a hamstring strain.
The Warriors look forward to protecting the home court in the next two games in the absence of their star player. Curry needs to recover soon and be back in action to keep up the team's hope of a fifth championship in the past decade.
