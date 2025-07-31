Ex- No. 1 pick Kwame Brown celebrates as detractors Gilbert Arenas and Shannon Sharpe both suffer misfortunes

Kwame Brown was ecstatic as ex-NBA guard Gilbert Arenas was arrested, and former NFL player Shannon Sharpe got fired by ESPN on Wednesday.Arenas and Sharpe criticized the former No. 1 pick about his NBA career. Brown and Arenas also had a heated back-and-forth during a live stream where Brown called him &quot;stupid&quot;.Following the arrest of Arenas and the firing of Sharpe, Brown reacted, aiming at them in a video on social media.Brown didn't mince his words about the former three-time NBA All-Star.&quot;Doing all that bibbiting and bapping,&quot; Brown said on Wednesday. &quot;He a drunk. He a this, he a that, talking about my mama, my family. And I told people one thing. I said, 'This n**** is a stupid motherf***** . He gonna self sabotage. He's a dummy.' And look at this stupid motherf*****. And today is like my motherf****** birthday.&quot;Brown also had a message for Sharpe.&quot;Shannon Sharpe, your thick tongue a** fired,&quot; Brown said. &quot;All the that talked about my mama's son. Shannon Sharp, your thick tongue a** fired.&quot;Gilbert Arenas breaks silence following arrestFollowing the news of his arrest, Gilbert Arenas posted a video on X, revealing that he posted bail.While former NBA forward Marcus Morris was denied bail over his unrelated case stemming from unpaid casino loans in Las Vegas, Arenas was granted bail.Arenas said on Wednesday that he posted the $50,000 bond reported by the Associated Press, and was on his way home.He also broke his silence regarding the case, indicating that he only rented the house that was allegedly used for backroom high-stakes poker games.According to prosecutors, Arenas is facing three separate charges, each carrying a potential sentence of five years.The former guard is accused of conspiring to operate an illegal gambling business, operating an illegal gambling business and making false statements to federal investigators.While Arenas explained that the case had little to do with him, federal prosecutors allege that he orchestrated the entire operation.If convicted on all three charges, Arenas could be face fifteen years in prison.