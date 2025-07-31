  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Ex- No. 1 pick Kwame Brown celebrates as detractors Gilbert Arenas and Shannon Sharpe both suffer misfortunes

Ex- No. 1 pick Kwame Brown celebrates as detractors Gilbert Arenas and Shannon Sharpe both suffer misfortunes

By Evan Bell
Published Jul 31, 2025 16:28 GMT
Kwame Brown reacts to Gilbert Arenas
Kwame Brown reacts to Gilbert Arenas' arrest and Shannon Sharpe's firing from ESPN (image credit: IMAGN)

Kwame Brown was ecstatic as ex-NBA guard Gilbert Arenas was arrested, and former NFL player Shannon Sharpe got fired by ESPN on Wednesday.

Ad

Arenas and Sharpe criticized the former No. 1 pick about his NBA career. Brown and Arenas also had a heated back-and-forth during a live stream where Brown called him "stupid".

Following the arrest of Arenas and the firing of Sharpe, Brown reacted, aiming at them in a video on social media.

Brown didn't mince his words about the former three-time NBA All-Star.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Doing all that bibbiting and bapping," Brown said on Wednesday. "He a drunk. He a this, he a that, talking about my mama, my family. And I told people one thing. I said, 'This n**** is a stupid motherf***** . He gonna self sabotage. He's a dummy.' And look at this stupid motherf*****. And today is like my motherf****** birthday."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brown also had a message for Sharpe.

"Shannon Sharpe, your thick tongue a** fired," Brown said. "All the that talked about my mama's son. Shannon Sharp, your thick tongue a** fired."
Ad

Gilbert Arenas breaks silence following arrest

Following the news of his arrest, Gilbert Arenas posted a video on X, revealing that he posted bail.

While former NBA forward Marcus Morris was denied bail over his unrelated case stemming from unpaid casino loans in Las Vegas, Arenas was granted bail.

Arenas said on Wednesday that he posted the $50,000 bond reported by the Associated Press, and was on his way home.

Ad

He also broke his silence regarding the case, indicating that he only rented the house that was allegedly used for backroom high-stakes poker games.

Ad

According to prosecutors, Arenas is facing three separate charges, each carrying a potential sentence of five years.

The former guard is accused of conspiring to operate an illegal gambling business, operating an illegal gambling business and making false statements to federal investigators.

While Arenas explained that the case had little to do with him, federal prosecutors allege that he orchestrated the entire operation.

If convicted on all three charges, Arenas could be face fifteen years in prison.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications