Ex-Warrior DeMarcus Cousins predicts OKC Thunder to outshine GSW dynasty

The OKC Thunder have become one of the favorite teams in the NBA in the past two seasons. This season, their regular-season form translated into the playoffs, impressing former players, including DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins appeared on Wednesday's episode of FanDuel’s “Run It Back,” where he boldly predicted that the Thunder would outshine his former team, the Golden State Warriors’ 2015-2019 dynasty era.

“I think it's a dynasty that'll be even more powerful than what we saw with the Warriors,” DeMarcus said. “And the reason I say that, when the Warriors were in their heyday and they had everything rolling, they never had the assets that this Thunder team has.”

Cousins also asserted that the OKC Thunder are built for sustained success.

“I mean, this Thunder team is probably built to be successful for the next 10, 12 years, which is unheard of in the NBA," Cousins added. "And I mean, they're there now with the team they have, they have all the assets coming up."

The OKC Thunder dominated the NBA this season. They concluded the regular season with a 68-14 record and an average scoring differential of 12.9 points per game. While they were lauded for their offensive performance, they also had the best defense, with a defensive rating of 106.6, which they maintained in the playoffs.

They swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round and outlasted the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. They then dispatched the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games to advance to their first NBA Finals since 2012. They'll face the Indiana Pacers in the biggest series.

OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander set to make history in maiden NBA Finals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the league’s best players. He led the OKC Thunder to its first NBA Finals appearance in over 13 years and is set to make history if all goes according to plan.

SGA is on track to become the first player to win an NBA scoring title and a championship in the same season since Shaquille O'Neal in 1999-2000.

He averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. Additionally, he recorded a remarkable efficiency of shooting 51.9%, including 37.5% from 3-point range. He won the Western Conference Finals MVP and the regular season MVP and is a strong contender for Finals MVP.

The Thunder begin their quest for their first NBA title against the Pacers on Thursday. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 p.m. EST at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

