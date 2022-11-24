LA Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has built a reputation of being a 'tough guy' in the NBA, and it's once again got him headlines. The veteran guard shocked the basketball community with his actions during their matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Late in the game, Suns center Deandre Ayton was seen standing over a fallen Austin Reaves. Beverley didn't like this, and quickly rushed to his teammate's aid. Instead of simply splitting up the two, he ran over and shoven Ayton from behind, sending him crashing to the floor. From there, an entire scuffle ensued.

While speaking with Reggie Roberts on Sportskeeda's BallFather podcast, Sam Vincent gave his thoughts on the Patrick Beverley altercation. The former NBA guard played seven seasons and is a former teammate of Larry Bird and Michael Jordan.

"He's a very mediocre basketball player, in terms of his shooting ability, great defensive player, but he's limited. But what he does is exactly you said. He brings a presence around protecting his team, his teammates, and he brings a certain energy and toughness to the team."

Patrick Beverley understands his role in the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

For non-star players, finding your footing in the NBA can be a daunting task. Typically, guys pick one area of the game and completely focus in on perfecting it. However, Patrick Beverley went a bit of a different route.

While he is a great defender at the point guard position, Patrick Beverley made himself valuable to NBA teams with his energy and personality. As Sam Vincent said, he will do and say whatever is needed to look out for his team and teammates. His actions against the Phoenix Suns is a prime example.

Instances like what happened last week are a key factor in why the LA Lakers went and traded for Patrick Beverley this past offseason. He brings a certain type of presence that commands more of those around him. Something the team needed as they looked to get back in the playoff picture.

All good teams have leaders on the floor and emotional leaders behind the scenes. The Lakers guard might not be a star player, but he's a leader in the locker room with his words and actions.

Some might think he can't fill this role because he isn't the team's best player, but that isn't the case. Look at the Golden State Warriors dynasty. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were the top players, but Draymond Green is the emotional leader because of his fierce nature and in-your-face attitude.

Beverley might have his critics for how he acts, but it's his personality that has made him such a valuable veteran around the league.

Poll : 0 votes