Before Kyrie Irving played his first game back from suspension on November 20 against the Memphis Grizzlies, he again sincerely apologized. Irving admitted that his actions hurt a lot of people, including his friends and family.

While it became clear that Irving had no anti-Semitic beliefs, the Brooklyn Nets point guard could have also directed the spotlight to another important issue.

Speaking to Reggie Roberts on Sportskeeda's exclusive BallFather podcast, Sam Vincent said:

“I came away a little bit disappointed. I really did because I thought there was an opportunity here and the opportunity was for Kyrie to come out and make it clear, I'm not anti-Semitic, I don't have any problem with the Jewish Community.

“I think he could have said that then he could have pivoted and he could have then taken a position of, and I would like to also shine some light on maybe some of the transgressions that have happened throughout the black people's history.

“And I think by doing that he could have gone away from a lot of the negative publicity that he got for potential anti-Semitic comments and he could have shone some light on some of the areas that could have been positive for Black Culture. This is the one miss that I think the NBA, Kyrie, nobody really took advantage of.”

Kyrie Irving missed eight straight games before his reinstatement with the Brooklyn Nets. The franchise demanded that Irving complete and fulfill six “objective remedial measures” for the Nets to lift the indefinite suspension without pay.

With all the attention focused on the unequivocal elimination of anti-Semitic and anti-hate objectives, one crucial part of the whole brouhaha was left untouched. The Black people, who were crucial components of the film and the book, took a backseat.

As Michael Jordan’s former teammate said, Kyrie Irving could have directed the spotlight on the rampant issues black communities across the country have been facing. Had Irving done that, he would have turned the negative vibe into one that most people would willingly throw their support at.

Kyrie Irving may be on a short leash with how he behaves as part of the Brooklyn Nets organization

The Brooklyn Nets are hoping Kyrie Irving will not be involved in another controversy.

Kyrie Irving has been behaving exceptionally well since his reinstatement. He has taken a much humbler tone and has a significantly less combative attitude than what he showed before he was suspended.

Things are looking good right now as Irving, the NBA and the Nets are moving forward to educate people and start the healing process. At the back of everyone’s mind, however, is the thought that the mercurial point guard could veer off course again.

Joe Tsai @joetsai1999 The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively toward a process of forgiveness, healing and education. The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively toward a process of forgiveness, healing and education.

The seven-time All-Star has been in trouble in the past, particularly with his off-court baggage. If he’s involved in another fiasco, the Brooklyn Nets will be stuck between a rock and a hard place. They might have to suspend Irving yet again or just release him, depending on the severity of the situation.

As skilled as Kyrie Irving has been as a player, he has also been unable to shake off one controversy after another. It remains to be seen how he can stay out of trouble, help the Brooklyn Nets’ title aspirations and rebuild the trust he has lost.

Anything similar to what recently happened could signal the end of his career.

