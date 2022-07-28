Exclusive: "He was telling a ball boy to run to Foot Locker and get him some shoes!" - Former Sixers and Nets GM on hiding Allen Iverson's jersey after an injury and his relentless desire to play

Allen Iverson was one of the fiercest competitors to ever play in the NBA. The No.1 pick of the 1996 draft was listed as only 6’0 and 165 pounds. However, AI was as tough as anyone despite being undersized.

The Philadelphia 76ers icon was sometimes so stubborn in his desire to play that even when injured, he’d disregard team doctors’ orders and suit up. Former 76ers GM Billy King appeared on Sportskeeda's exclusive "Inside The Huddle" podcast. He shared a hilarious story about Iverson:

“I think the game was in New York one time and he wanted to play desperately, obviously at The Garden but he was hurt and couldn’t play. I remember telling our equipment guy, ‘You gotta hide the jersey because if he gets it, he’s gonna put it on and it’ll be a fistfight not to let him play.’”

King continued:

“That time he found the jersey, but he didn’t have shoes so he was telling the ball boy to run to Foot Locker to get him some shoes, get him some Reeboks so he could play. That was him, he wanted to play every chance he got.”

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Ex-76ers GM Billy King speaks about Allen Iverson’s desire to play, via USA Today:



“When AI was injured, we used to hide his jersey. Once, AI found his jersey, but didn’t have any shoes. He tried to send the ball boy to Foot Locker. Then, he asked an arena worker for his shoes.” Ex-76ers GM Billy King speaks about Allen Iverson’s desire to play, via USA Today:“When AI was injured, we used to hide his jersey. Once, AI found his jersey, but didn’t have any shoes. He tried to send the ball boy to Foot Locker. Then, he asked an arena worker for his shoes.” https://t.co/EXJeeSWPkl

Throughout his entire career, Allen Iverson wanted to take the court as long as possible, even against the team’s restrictions. Not only did he play as many games as he could, but he also consistently played almost the entire 48-minute stretch.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife IVERSON: “I could never, ever sit out a game if something wasn’t broke or I just simply couldn’t play. I thought about y’all wanting to see me. I always wanted to put on a show for you all even if it was the worst game that I had. The effort was definitely going to be there." IVERSON: “I could never, ever sit out a game if something wasn’t broke or I just simply couldn’t play. I thought about y’all wanting to see me. I always wanted to put on a show for you all even if it was the worst game that I had. The effort was definitely going to be there." https://t.co/NhwsXQIkJo

The diminutive former MVP led the league in minutes played on seven occasions. In eight seasons where he reached the playoffs, “The Answer’s” lowest average never went below 39.5 minutes per game. Despite the pounding he regularly took, particularly with his daredevil drives to the basket, Iverson’s fire kept him going.

NBA TV @NBATV



Allen Iverson: The Answer - Monday, June 6 at 8pm ET on NBA TV!

amp.twimg.com/v/e39757b3-987… “He didn’t back down. He was fearless.”Allen Iverson: The Answer - Monday, June 6 at 8pm ET on NBA TV! “He didn’t back down. He was fearless.” Allen Iverson: The Answer - Monday, June 6 at 8pm ET on NBA TV!amp.twimg.com/v/e39757b3-987…

Allen Iverson’s tenacity and fire were most evident during the 2001 NBA Finals against Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and defending champions LA Lakers. AI averaged 35.6 PPG, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals. He was never afraid to battle for loose balls in the land of the giants, especially with O’Neal around.

“The Answer” averaged 47.8 minutes per game during that championship series.

Allen Iverson took time off in practice to spare his body

Allen Iverson would often miss practice to spare his body from more pounding. [Photo: Fadeaway World]

The pounding Allen Iverson absorbed in almost every game left him banged up the following day. There were certain days that he’d attend practice, but refused to take the court.

Billy King shared his insight on this setup:

“Practice-wise, in his mind, he needed to help his body cause he was playing 42 minutes a night. He looked at and it was like, ‘I’m here but I just can’t get banged up cause we play again tomorrow night.’

"And it got more blown up more so because I think Larry [Brown] talked about it a lot more and that frustrated Allen because he was giving us everything he had in games.”

Bleacher Report NBA @BR_NBA Ex-76ers President Pat Croce tells the story of how Allen Iverson and Larry Brown's relationship came to a head. bit.ly/1lwb4OR Ex-76ers President Pat Croce tells the story of how Allen Iverson and Larry Brown's relationship came to a head. bit.ly/1lwb4OR

Larry Brown, the no-nonsense, old-school disciplinarian, didn’t share Iverson’s penchant for missing practices. It was one of the thorny points in their relationship during their time in Philly.

NBA @NBA "Once I started to learn from him... That's when I became MVP." - @alleniverson on his @sixers coach, Larry Brown "Once I started to learn from him... That's when I became MVP." - @alleniverson on his @sixers coach, Larry Brown https://t.co/BkX72VRQyX

Today’s NBA has a fondness for load management. Iverson, back then, would get into a fistfight just to help his team win.

