Exclusive: Lithuania captain Jonas Valanciunas admits it'll be hard to stop former Pelicans teammate Brandon Ingram

Jonas Valanciunas and Team Lithuania attended a press conference at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday evening. Valanciunas and his coach Kazys Maksvytis answered a few questions before their opening game against Egypt at the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Friday.

While Egypt will be Lithuania's main focus at the moment, Itiel Estudillo of Sportskeeda asked Valanciunas about his thoughts on his New Orleans Pelicans teammate Brandon Ingram.

Valanciunas said that he would look to capitalize on his familiarity with Ingram's game if they face each other in the World Cup.

"He's really, really good so it's hard to know him," Valanciunas said. "He's still gonna do his job. I think he's so talented. He's so humble, so wants to win that; it's hard to stop him."

Valanciunas continued:

"We gonna do our best if we get to the point we play against. We gonna do our best to fight back. It's not gonna be easy, but as I said, every team in this tournament is capable (of winning).

"It's gonna be fun to see how every team gonna do. Same with us. We gonna try to throw our best punches against everybody."

How could Jonas Valanciunas' relationship with Brandon Ingram affect his game?

Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas have been teammates in the NBA for two seasons.

The two stars began their partnership when Valanciunas joined the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2021-22 season. After spending somef time playing with each other, some might wonder how their friendship would affect their games when they do battle in the FIBA World Cup.

Apparently, Jonas Valanciunas remains unfazed by that. The Lithuanian big man told the media at the Mall of Asia Arena that he's well aware of what's at stake. He acknowledged that he and Ingram will treat each other as foes if they lock horns.

He also added that their on-court rivalry in the World Cup won't affect their relationship once they return to the NBA.

